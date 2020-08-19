AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the 50 Most Influential Universities in the World Today

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerful institutions that speak with authority change the world for the better. Few institutions have the expertise and reach of a top university. Faculty, researchers, and alumni create ripple effects through innovation and achievement that drive government, science, and culture forward.

AcademicInfluence.com spotlights those authoritative higher education institutions here:

The universities with the greatest global impact | AcademicInfluence.com

The Most Influential Universities in the World Today

The five universities with the greatest global impact:

Harvard University University of London Stanford University Massachusetts Institute of Technology Columbia University

For the rest of the 50, visit AcademicInfluence.com at the link above.

"AcademicInfluence.com has made it our mission to acknowledge and promote the people and institutions that make a genuine difference in how you and I live," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

"Students who want to be part of that difference will seek schools that not only open doors for them now but also equip them to be the influencers of the future. We want to help them find the colleges and universities that can take them beyond a diploma and into realms of greater possibility," says Macosko. "It's simply no longer enough to be a college grad; that education must create post-graduate opportunities for students as well. These 50 schools excel at making that happen."

The most influential universities throughout history are those whose students, alumni, and educators have achieved the greatest degree of influence across the widest range of disciplines and time periods.

AcademicInfluence.com measures influence by using machine learning to explore billions of open-source, crowd-edited data points, mapping lines of influence through constantly updated data repositories, including Wikipedia and Crossref. These databases result in analysis that resists being gamed or undermined by single-source editorial bias. With its interactive search and Custom College Rankings tools, AcademicInfluence.com offers students the answers they seek with the objectivity they need.

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created this proprietary technology—the Influence Engine—for use by AcademicInfluence.com. AcadmicInfluence.com now opens its user-customizable search capabilities so that students, researchers, and inquirers can discover the most influential people and institutions. The Influence Engine will continue growing its capabilities to explore a wider variety of topics and top performers.

"The way to achieve greatness is to connect with great people and institutions," says Macosko. "The academics, data researchers, and lovers of learning at AcademicInfluence.com believe our ranking of the Most Influential Universities in the World Today will help make those connections possible. The goal behind our Custom College Rankings, insightful resources, and interviews with influencers is to help students reach their fullest potential."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

