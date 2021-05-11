AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Most Influential Private High Schools in the U.S.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We expect great things from students who receive a private education. But which private high schools are truly graduating students who make an impact, become influential, and even achieve fame for their contributions to our world?

If we measure American private high schools for the influence of their graduates, which come out on top? AcademicInfluence.com ranks them here…

Most Influential Private High Schools in the U.S.

Archbishop Mitty High School ( San Jose, California )

) Archbishop Molloy High School ( Queens, New York )

( ) Bellarmine College Preparatory ( San Jose, California )

Preparatory ( ) Bergen Catholic High School ( Oradell, New Jersey )

) Bishop Gorman High School ( Las Vegas, Nevada )

( ) Boston College High School ( Boston, Massachusetts )

High School ( ) Brophy College Preparatory ( Phoenix, Arizona )

) Buckley School ( Los Angeles, California )

( ) Calvert Hall College High School ( Baltimore, Maryland )

( ) Chaminade High School ( Mineola, New York )

) Concord Academy ( Concord, Massachusetts )

) Cretin- Derham Hall High School ( Saint Paul, Minnesota )

( ) Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences ( Santa Monica, California )

) Dalton School ( New York City , New York )

( , ) De La Salle High School ( Concord, California )

) DeMatha Catholic High School ( Hyattsville, Maryland )

) Don Bosco Preparatory High School ( Ramsey, New Jersey )

) Dwight School ( New York City , New York )

( , ) Ethical Culture Fieldston School ( New York City , New York )

, ) Georgetown Preparatory School ( Bethesda, Maryland )

) Gonzaga College High School ( Washington, D.C. )

( ) Harvard-Westlake High School ( Los Angeles, California )

( ) The Hill School ( Pottstown, Pennsylvania )

) Horace Mann School ( Bronx, New York )

( ) Hotchkiss School ( Lakeville, Connecticut )

( ) Loyola Academy ( Wilmette, Illinois )

) Loyola Blakefield ( Towson, Maryland )

) Loyola High School ( Los Angeles, California )

) Mater Dei High School ( Santa Ana, California )

( ) Montgomery Bell Academy ( Nashville, Tennessee )

) Montverde Academy ( Montverde, Florida )

) Mount Carmel High School ( Chicago, Illinois )

) New Mexico Military Institute ( Roswell, New Mexico )

( ) Notre Dame High School ( Sherman Oaks, California )

) Phillips Academy ( Andover, Massachusetts )

( ) Phillips Exeter Academy ( Exeter, New Hampshire )

( ) Pine Crest School ( Boca Raton, Florida & Ft. Lauderdale, Florida )

& ) The Putney School ( Putney, Vermont )

) Regis High School ( New York City , New York )

( , ) Riverdale Country School ( Bronx, New York )

) Saint Ann's School ( Brooklyn, New York )

) Saint Ignatius High School ( Cleveland, Ohio )

) Santa Margarita Catholic High School ( Rancho Santa Margarita, California )

( ) Servite High School ( Anaheim, California )

) Spence School ( New York City )

( ) St. Augustine High School ( New Orleans, Louisiana )

( ) St. Ignatius College Preparatory ( San Francisco, California )

) St. John Bosco High School ( Bellflower, California )

( ) Trinity School ( New York City , New York )

( , ) Xavier High School ( New York City , New York )

See the link above for each school's final ranking order, educational statistics, and notable alumni.

AcademicInfluence.com employs innovative machine-learning technology to scan online data repositories, quantifying a school's influence through its faculty, staff, and alumni. Visit the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details.

"Rather than relying on ACT and SAT test scores, we're measuring the real-world impact of a private high school by the success of its graduates." says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

At AcademicInfluence.com, high school students can do more than just see if they attend an influential school. They can use AcademicInfluence.com's advanced tools for their next step: finding and applying to an influential college or university.

Free tools available include:

Custom College Rankings—personalizes a student's school rankings through 26 selectable filter criteria

Desirability Index—measures the degree to which students choose one school over another

College Strategist—lists a student's optimum target, safety, and reach schools

"Private high school students receive a great start in their education. The challenge is to continue reaching higher," says Macosko. "How gratifying for the faculty and staff of these 50 private high schools to know their graduates are doing just that!"

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

