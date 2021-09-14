AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Most Influential Universities & Colleges in Each State

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every state has influential colleges and universities that college-bound students should consider. But which ones are the best schools in each state?

AcademicInfluence.com ranks the leading higher education institutions offering four-year degrees in each of America's 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico here:

Which universities & colleges are the most influential in each state? AcademicInfluence.com ranks each state's top five. Discover a top school near you!

The Most Influential Universities and Colleges in Each State

Each state entry contains a ranking of its top five colleges and universities, comprising 256 excellent schools nationwide.

The #1 school in each state:

Alabama — University of Alabama

Alaska — University of Alaska Fairbanks

Arizona — University of Arizona

Arkansas — University of Arkansas

California — Stanford University

Colorado — University of Denver

Connecticut — Yale University

Delaware — University of Delaware

District of Columbia — Georgetown University

Florida — University of Florida

Georgia — Emory University

Hawaii — University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Idaho — University of Idaho

Illinois — University of Chicago

Indiana — University of Notre Dame

Iowa — University of Iowa

Kansas — University of Kansas

Kentucky — University of Kentucky

Louisiana — Tulane University

Maine — Bowdoin College

Maryland — Johns Hopkins University

Massachusetts — Harvard University

Michigan — University of Michigan

Minnesota — University of Minnesota

Mississippi — University of Mississippi

Missouri — Washington University in St. Louis

Montana — University of Montana

Nebraska — University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Nevada — University of Nevada, Las Vegas

New Hampshire — Dartmouth College

New Jersey — Princeton University

New Mexico — University of New Mexico

New York — Columbia University

North Carolina — Duke University

North Dakota — University of North Dakota

Ohio — Ohio State University

Oklahoma — University of Tulsa

Oregon — Reed College

Pennsylvania — University of Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico — University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus

Rhode Island — Brown University

South Carolina — Clemson University

South Dakota — University of South Dakota

Tennessee — Vanderbilt University

Texas — University of Texas at Austin

Utah — Brigham Young University

Vermont — Middlebury College

Virginia — University of Virginia

Washington — University of Washington

West Virginia — West Virginia University

Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin–Madison

Wyoming — University of Wyoming

Visit the page link above to see the schools ranked #2 through #5 for each state. For all college and university rankings within a state, visit the individual state links found on that page.

"State-based rankings matter because in-state student tuition discounts may be considerable," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "Other reasons students give for staying within their home state may include closer proximity to family and friends, familiarity with their favorite places, and even a dedication to state schools they'd heard about growing up."

Why do the rankings at AcademicInfluence.com stand out from all other ranking sites? The proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that scours the web's top data repositories to map and objectively measure a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Students now can access a superior, trustworthy ranking resource that generates unbiased rankings and is resistant to manipulation. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

Other tools for students at the AcademicInfluence.com site:

Custom College Rankings —create custom school rankings through multiple filter criteria personalized to a student's needs

College Admissions Consultants Directory —visit the College Admissions Consultants Directory page to find state-based listings of admissions consulting agencies and counselors who can help students get into a choice school.

—visit the to find state-based listings of admissions consulting agencies and counselors who can help students get into a choice school. Desirability Index —show the degree to which students choose one school over another

—show the degree to which students choose one school over another College Strategist —find a student's optimum target, safety, and reach schools

—find a student's optimum target, safety, and reach schools Interviews—hear insights from top education journalists covering admissions and get admissions tips from experts

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

Contact:

Jed Macosko, Ph.D.

Academic Director

AcademicInfluence.com

[email protected]

(682) 302-4945

SOURCE AcademicInfluence.com