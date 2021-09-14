AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Most Influential Universities & Colleges in Each State

News provided by

AcademicInfluence.com

Sep 14, 2021, 08:44 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every state has influential colleges and universities that college-bound students should consider. But which ones are the best schools in each state?

AcademicInfluence.com ranks the leading higher education institutions offering four-year degrees in each of America's 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico here:

Continue Reading
Which universities & colleges are the most influential in each state? AcademicInfluence.com ranks each state's top five. Discover a top school near you!
Which universities & colleges are the most influential in each state? AcademicInfluence.com ranks each state's top five. Discover a top school near you!

The Most Influential Universities and Colleges in Each State

Each state entry contains a ranking of its top five colleges and universities, comprising 256 excellent schools nationwide.

The #1 school in each state:

AlabamaUniversity of Alabama
AlaskaUniversity of Alaska Fairbanks
ArizonaUniversity of Arizona
ArkansasUniversity of Arkansas
CaliforniaStanford University
ColoradoUniversity of Denver
ConnecticutYale University
DelawareUniversity of Delaware
District of ColumbiaGeorgetown University
FloridaUniversity of Florida
GeorgiaEmory University
Hawaii — University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
IdahoUniversity of Idaho
IllinoisUniversity of Chicago
IndianaUniversity of Notre Dame
IowaUniversity of Iowa
KansasUniversity of Kansas
KentuckyUniversity of Kentucky
LouisianaTulane University
MaineBowdoin College
MarylandJohns Hopkins University
MassachusettsHarvard University
MichiganUniversity of Michigan
MinnesotaUniversity of Minnesota
MississippiUniversity of Mississippi
MissouriWashington University in St. Louis
MontanaUniversity of Montana
Nebraska — University of Nebraska–Lincoln
NevadaUniversity of Nevada, Las Vegas
New HampshireDartmouth College
New JerseyPrinceton University
New MexicoUniversity of New Mexico
New YorkColumbia University
North CarolinaDuke University
North DakotaUniversity of North Dakota
OhioOhio State University
OklahomaUniversity of Tulsa
OregonReed College
PennsylvaniaUniversity of Pennsylvania
Puerto RicoUniversity of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus
Rhode IslandBrown University
South CarolinaClemson University
South DakotaUniversity of South Dakota
TennesseeVanderbilt University
TexasUniversity of Texas at Austin
UtahBrigham Young University
VermontMiddlebury College
VirginiaUniversity of Virginia
WashingtonUniversity of Washington
West VirginiaWest Virginia University
Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin–Madison
WyomingUniversity of Wyoming

Visit the page link above to see the schools ranked #2 through #5 for each state. For all college and university rankings within a state, visit the individual state links found on that page.

"State-based rankings matter because in-state student tuition discounts may be considerable," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "Other reasons students give for staying within their home state may include closer proximity to family and friends, familiarity with their favorite places, and even a dedication to state schools they'd heard about growing up."

Why do the rankings at AcademicInfluence.com stand out from all other ranking sites? The proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that scours the web's top data repositories to map and objectively measure a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Students now can access a superior, trustworthy ranking resource that generates unbiased rankings and is resistant to manipulation. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

Other tools for students at the AcademicInfluence.com site:

  • Custom College Rankings—create custom school rankings through multiple filter criteria personalized to a student's needs
  • College Admissions Consultants Directory—visit the College Admissions Consultants Directory page to find state-based listings of admissions consulting agencies and counselors who can help students get into a choice school.
  • Desirability Index—show the degree to which students choose one school over another
  • College Strategist—find a student's optimum target, safety, and reach schools
  • Interviews—hear insights from top education journalists covering admissions and get admissions tips from experts

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

Contact:
Jed Macosko, Ph.D.
Academic Director
AcademicInfluence.com
[email protected]
(682) 302-4945

SOURCE AcademicInfluence.com

Also from this source

Thought Control vs. Free Speech--AcademicInfluence.com Tackles...

100 Best Rock Bands of All Time--Kick Out the Jams with...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics