AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Most Influential Virologists in the World Today

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has spawned so many conspiracy theories, people question whom they can trust. Medical doctors with no expertise in immunology, epidemiology, and virology are adding to the voices, creating even more confusion.

AcademicInfluence.com cuts through that noise with the voices you need to heed.

The world's leading virus experts | AcademicInfluence.com

Journalists, researchers, students, and the general public need a trustworthy, science-based source to find reputable experts. The innovative technology of the AcademicInfluence.com Influence Engine spotlights the world's thought leaders in a wide range of fields.

These are the current leaders in the study of viruses:

Most Influential Virologists in the World Today

"By employing machine learning and advanced search routines, AcademicInfluence.com measures real-world influence of noteworthy individuals, institutions, and other rankable entities. Now, inquirers can find the real people and institutions that are changing our world," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

"In this case, our customizable, objective, online tool can be set to generate a listing of the most influential virologists, those experts with the greatest impact in that field of study, the most citations in academic literature. These are the scientists you can trust over 'experts' on social media who are just clamoring for attention and money."

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks—now part of the EducationAccess group—created proprietary, real-time technology that maps lines of influence through constantly updated data repositories online, including Wikipedia and Crossref. Because they consist of billions of open-source, crowd-edited data points, these databases result in analysis that resists being gamed or undermined by single-source editorial bias.

"Our results aren't spin, promotion, or paid advertisement but instead reflect true, objective, real-world influence," says Macosko. "No matter which experts you need to know—across eras, countries, and fields of study—AcademicInfluence.com can help you find them."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

