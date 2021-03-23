AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Top Boarding Schools in the U.S. for 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mention boarding schools, and many people conjure images of ivy-covered buildings on stately New England campuses populated by students in smartly-tailored sport jackets whose parents drive exotic cars.

But American boarding schools have proliferated into new regions of the country and taken on a more diverse student body. Today's boarding schools offer students not only an excellent education but also opportunities to forge friendships for life, while building on rich traditions.

Boarding schools continue to provide an exceptional education, but which are the best in America? For 2021, AcademicInfluence.com ranks them here.

AcademicInfluence.com ranks the leading boarding schools in the United States:

The Best Boarding Schools in the U.S.

Boarding schools house, feed, and educate students in one location, and their staff and faculty reside on or near the campus. Many have a religious or military background. Most boarding schools offer options to either board on campus or attend as a day student and return home in the evenings.

Boarding schools featured:

Admiral Farragut Academy ( St. Petersburg, Florida )

) Blair Academy ( Blairstown, New Jersey )

) Brooks School ( North Andover, Massachusetts )

( ) Buxton School ( Williamstown, Massachusetts )

( ) Canterbury School ( New Milford, Connecticut )

) Choate Rosemary Hall ( Wallingford, Connecticut )

( ) Concord Academy ( Concord, Massachusetts )

) Culver Academies ( Culver, Indiana )

) Deerfield Academy ( Deerfield, Massachusetts )

) Fessenden School ( Newton, Massachusetts )

( ) Fork Union Military Academy ( Fork Union, Virginia )

) Georgetown Preparatory School ( Bethesda, Maryland )

) Gould Academy ( Bethel, Maine )

) Groton School ( Groton, Massachusetts )

) Hargrave Military Academy ( Chatham, Virginia )

) The Hill School ( Pottstown, Pennsylvania )

) Hotchkiss School ( Lakeville, Connecticut )

( ) Indian Springs School ( Indian Springs, Alabama )

) Kent School ( Kent, Connecticut )

( ) La Lumiere School ( La Porte , Indiana )

( , ) Lake Forest Academy ( Lake Forest, Illinois )

) Lawrenceville School ( Lawrence Township, New Jersey )

) Madeira School ( Fairfax, Virginia )

) Middlesex School ( Concord, Massachusetts )

) Milton Academy ( Milton, Massachusetts )

) Miss Porter's School ( Farmington, Connecticut )

School ( ) Missouri Military Academy ( Mexico, Missouri )

) New Mexico Military Institute ( Roswell, New Mexico )

( ) Northfield Mount Hermon School ( Mount Hermon , Massachusetts )

, ) Oak Ridge Military Academy ( Oak Ridge, North Carolina )

) Peddie School (Highstown, New Jersey )

(Highstown, ) Phillips Academy ( Andover, Massachusetts )

( ) Phillips Exeter Academy ( Exeter, New Hampshire )

( ) Portsmouth Abbey School ( Portsmouth, Rhode Island )

( ) The Putney School ( Putney, Vermont )

) Santa Catalina School ( Monterey, California )

( ) Shattuck–St. Mary's School (Fairbault, Minnesota )

) South Kent School ( South Kent, Connecticut )

( ) St. Albans School ( Washington, D.C. )

) St. Benedict's Preparatory School ( Newark, New Jersey )

Preparatory School ( ) St. George's School ( Middletown, Rhode Island )

) St. Mark's School ( Southborough, Massachusetts )

) St. Stephen's Episcopal School ( Austin, Texas )

Episcopal School ( ) Taft School ( Watertown, Connecticut )

) The Thacher School ( Ojai, California )

) University of North Carolina School of the Arts ( Winston-Salem, North Carolina )

( ) Wayland Academy ( Beaver Dam, Wisconsin )

) Westtown School ( West Chester, Pennsylvania )

) Woodberry Forest School ( Woodberry Forest, Virginia )

( ) Worcester Academy ( Worcester, Massachusetts )

For the ranking order and costs, student-to-faculty ratios, number of students, famous alumni, and more, follow the link above.

Why attend a boarding school? A higher percentage of their faculty hold advanced degrees compared to their public or private school counterparts, and the curricula are often more challenging and varied. Students seeking an Ivy League education, an opportunity for international study, or the chance to work in world-class facilities often find that boarding school is a great starting point.

"Sending a child to a boarding school is a big deal, matched in significance only by a student's decision to attend. Our ranking gives students and their parents a place to compare the schools they've heard about with ones that are new to them.The ability to compare more options helps everyone make a solid, well-informed choice," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. Its InfluenceRanking Engine generates unbiased rankings that resist manipulation. This innovative machine-learning technology scours the web's leading data repositories to calculate the influence of a school's thought leadership. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for details on this superior ranking technology.

