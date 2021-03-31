AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Top CCCU Christian Colleges & Universities and Best Christian Liberal Arts Schools for 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleges and universities that promote and defend a Christian worldview are more relevant than ever for students who want something greater from their higher education. Students seeking an educational experience rooted in long-standing traditions, spiritual guidance, and Christian values may find their calling through a faith-based education.

AcademicInfluence.com releases two comprehensive rankings spotlighting both the top schools in the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities® (CCCU) and the top Christian liberal arts schools:

For students who want a faith-based higher education, Academic Influence ranks the top Christian schools for liberal arts and top CCCU-member schools.

Best CCCU Colleges and Universities

50 Best Christian Liberal Arts Colleges and Universities of 2021

The Council for Christian Colleges & Universities® member schools consist of more than 180 higher education institutions worldwide. Schools in the CCCU are committed to integrating biblical truth into all academic pursuits, forming the moral and spiritual lives of students, and graduating students who work to achieve "the common good as redemptive voices."

For more on the CCCU and how its member colleges are taking the lead on a number of major American policy issues, even breaking from some of the political views held by other Christian colleges, see:

AcademicInfluence.com welcomes guest contributor Mike Nietzel, who authored both CCCU articles. Nietzel is a senior contributor at Forbes, as well as president emeritus of Missouri State University. He is a graduate of a CCCU school, Wheaton College in Illinois, and holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. Recent books by Nietzel include Degrees and Pedigrees: The Education of America's Top Executives (2017) and Coming to Grips with Higher Education (2018).

The selection baseline for the Christian liberal arts colleges and universities: full accreditation, a student body of at least 1,000 students, and self-identification as Christian. Among the top 10 colleges and universities ranked (displayed alphabetically):

Ave Maria University (Ave Maria, Florida )

(Ave Maria, ) College of the Holy Cross ( Worcester, Massachusetts )

( ) Drew University ( Madison, New Jersey )

( ) Earlham College ( Richmond, Indiana )

( ) Eckerd College ( Saint Petersburg, Florida )

( ) Hanover College ( Hanover, Indiana )

( ) Macalester College ( Saint Paul, Minnesota )

( ) Saint Anselm College ( Manchester, New Hampshire )

( ) Westminster College (New Wilmington, Pennsylvania)

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Illinois)

Membership in the CCCU is the selection baseline for the best CCCU schools. Among the top 10 CCCU colleges and universities ranked (displayed alphabetically):

Baylor University ( Waco, Texas )

( ) Biola University ( La Mirada, California )

( ) Calvin University ( Grand Rapids, Michigan )

) Houston Baptist University ( Houston, Texas )

( ) Moody Bible Institute ( Chicago, Illinois )

( ) Oral Roberts University ( Tulsa, Oklahoma )

( ) Pepperdine University (Malibu, California)

Regent University ( Virginia Beach, Virginia )

( ) Samford University ( Birmingham, Alabama )

( ) Wheaton College (Wheaton, Illinois)

For the final ranking order, additional ranked schools, state-specific selections, and further school details, follow the links above.

"This holiest time of year in the Christian calendar may find Christian students pondering what matters most in life. For those anticipating their final year in high school or rethinking the current college or university they attend, we want to help them succeed in their calling through a Christ-centered education," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "These are the best Christian schools in America, and we're pleased to help students learn more about them while providing tools and resources to help make their journey to college easier and smoother."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. Its InfluenceRanking Engine generates unbiased rankings that resist manipulation. This innovative machine-learning technology scours the web's leading data repositories to calculate the influence of a school's thought leadership. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for details on this superior ranking technology.

