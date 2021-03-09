AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Top Colleges & Universities in the U.S. for 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each fall, more than two million American high-school graduates will enroll in colleges and universities across the nation. They face a daunting challenge: choosing a college or university that meets their needs from among nearly 3,000 4-year schools.

AcademicInfluence.com provides a better way to make that choice.

Students, do you want to attend one of the top colleges or universities in the United States? AcademicInfluence.com ranks the 50 best for you.

By using machine learning to objectively measure a school's thought leadership, AcademicInfluence.com finds the institutions that employ the most influential professors and produce the most influential graduates. The results:

50 Best Colleges and Universities of 2021

"With a selection baseline of 1,000 students minimum and full accreditation, our unique ranking technology tracked the influence of 637 public and 755 private colleges and universities," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "These 50 schools stand out from the rest in terms of their impact worldwide over the past decade."

Colleges and universities featured in the ranking:

Amherst College

Bard College

Barnard College

Brandeis University

Brown University

Bryn Mawr College

California Institute of Technology

Carnegie Mellon University

The Catholic University of America

Claremont McKenna College

Columbia University

Cooper Union

Cornell University

Dartmouth College

Duke University

Emory University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Hampshire College

Harvard University

Haverford College

Johns Hopkins University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Morehouse College

The New School

New York University

Northwestern University

Oberlin College

Pomona College

Princeton University

Reed College

Rice University

Sarah Lawrence College

Smith College

Stanford University

Swarthmore College

Tufts University

University of California, Berkeley

University of Chicago

University of Michigan

University of Pennsylvania

University of Rochester

Vanderbilt University

Vassar College

Washington University in St Louis

Wellesley College

Wesleyan University

Williams College

Yale University

Yeshiva University

For the final ranking order, top schools by state, and additional rankings, follow the link above.

AcademicInfluence.com gives small and mid-sized schools an opportunity to shine by taking away the size advantage of larger universities. Using a metric called "Concentrated Influence," AcademicInfluence.com takes the influence score of a school's top academic influencers (including faculty and alums) and divides it by the school's total number of undergraduates. This approach allows undergraduate schools to truly rank for excellence, regardless of size.

"Students are looking for trustworthy ways to find schools that not only excel in academics but also meet their personal needs," says Macosko. "AcademicInfluence.com is responding to this need with the best tools on the internet, from our College Strategist and Desirability Score to our Custom College Rankings and fact-packed articles. Visit our site and see how we can help make your college search more effective and satisfying."

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created the InfluenceRanking Engine, the core technology that enables AcademicInfluence.com's rankings. The InfluenceRanking Engine generates impact mappings of a school's thought leadership across a wide set of disciplines. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this advanced ranking system.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

