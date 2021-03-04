AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Top Community Colleges in the U.S. for 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows the cost of a four-year college education is rising faster than other expenses. What isn't common knowledge yet: a two-year community college associate degree has never been a better route to a four-year college bachelor's degree than it is today.

But which community colleges stand out from the pack?

Looking to get equipped for the job market faster? Want an alternative start to a bachelor's degree by getting an associate degree first? AcademicInfluence.com ranks the 50 best community colleges for you.

AcademicInfluence.com ranks the leading two-year community college programs in the United States here:

50 Best Community Colleges of 2021

Criteria for the schools in this ranking include a minimum of 1,000 enrolled students, full accreditation, and exclusively two-year (or associate) degree programs.

The following schools rank among the top 50:

Anne Arundel Community College

Baltimore City Community College

BGSU Firelands

Bossier Parish Community College

Bronx Community College

Brookdale Community College

Bunker Hill Community College

Butler Community College

College Cañada College

Capital Community College

Central Wyoming College

Chabot College

City College of San Francisco

College of Marin

Columbia College (California)

Community College of Beaver County

County College of Morris

De Anza College

Eastern Arizona College

Eastern Maine Community College

Fullerton College

Holyoke Community College

Kennedy–King College

LaGuardia Community College

Lamar Institute of Technology

Lamar State College–Port Arthur

Lassen College

Lewis and Clark Community College

Los Angeles City College

Los Angeles Valley College

Massachusetts Bay Community College

Merritt College

Mesa Community College

Mitchell Community College

Montgomery College

Nassau Community College

North Dakota State College of Science

Northern Essex Community College

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Pulaski Technical College

Richland Community College

Roxbury Community College

Sacramento City College

Santa Fe Community College

Scottsdale Community College

Springfield Technical Community College

Trinity Valley Community College

West Kentucky Community and Technical College

and Technical College West Valley College

Western Piedmont Community College

Visit the link above to view the final ranking order, find top schools by state, and see additional schools outside the top 50.

"In rankings on other sites, students typically see only the largest community colleges. We believe we take a smarter and more comprehensive approach," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

"We look at how influential the school's faculty is and then factor in the student body size. We call this metric 'Concentrated Influence.' Those community colleges with a strong faculty but comparatively fewer students, schools that might otherwise get lost in the shadows of their larger competitors, now have an opportunity to shine," says Macosko. "Because students often choose to attend a school nearby, this kind of illumination provides a truer view of how influential their neighborhood community college may actually be, regardless of its size."

Students who graduate from a community college often get a head start in the job market, earning a salary that can help defray the costs of transitioning to a more expensive four-year school. And for some, an associate degree may be all they need.

"Two-year or four-year, associate, bachelor's, master's, or even doctorate, AcademicInfluence.com can help you chart a degree path that suits you," says Macosko. "We offer multiple resources to students, from our College Strategist and Desirability Score to our Custom College Rankings and helpful college-related articles. Visit our site and get the help you need, whatever your next educational step might be."

AcademicInfluence.com generates rankings through its unique InfluenceRanking Engine, which scans the web and maps the impact of a school's thought leadership across a variety of disciplines. For details on this high-tech ranking system, see the AcademicInfluence.com About page .

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

