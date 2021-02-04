AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Top Graduate Schools in the U.S. for 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite companies have increasingly come to expect job candidates to hold master's degrees from the top graduate schools. For career-minded adults who might otherwise find themselves locked out of the best jobs, a graduate degree can be a door-opener.

AcademicInfluence.com announces its ranking of the leading schools for graduate degree programs in the United States:

Are you looking for a grad school in the U.S. that stands out from the rest? AcademicInfluence.com ranks the 50 best graduate schools for you.

50 Best Graduate Schools of 2021

To see the final ranking order, state-based results, further rankings beyond the top 50, and to create personalized results, visit the link above. Schools featured include.

Arizona State University

Boston University

Brandeis University

Brown University

California Institute of Technology

Carnegie Mellon University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Dartmouth College

Duke University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Harvard University

Johns Hopkins University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Michigan State University

New York University

Northwestern University

Pennsylvania State University

Princeton University

Purdue University

Rice University

Stanford University

Syracuse University

Tufts University

University of Arizona

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Davis

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, San Diego

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of Chicago

University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign

at Urbana–Champaign University of Iowa

University of Maryland

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of Southern California

University of Texas Austin

University of Utah

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Vanderbilt University

Washington University in St. Louis

in Yale University

"While colleges and universities continue to provide outstanding options in undergraduate degree programs, the level of skill demanded at the highest corporate and research echelons can only be achieved through a master's or doctorate level of degree," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

"The good news is that higher education institutions are recognizing this, meeting that demand with broader and more flexible grad school degree programs, many aimed at working adults," adds Macosko. "The grad schools in our ranking stand out as those whose students and faculty contribute the most to their fields of study, which ultimately improves life for us all. These schools graduate and employ the world's most influential people, and we're spotlighting them for that reason."

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks developed the proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine used by AcademicInfluence.com. This innovative ranking technology uses machine learning to achieve unbiased results that resist manipulation. The InfluenceRanking Engine scours major web-based data repositories to map and measure the impact of a school's thought leadership. Students now have a superior, trustworthy resource found at no other ranking site. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

"The kind of student who pursues a graduate education appreciates cutting-edge tools that provide better results," says Macosko. "AcademicInfluence.com offers not only a superior ranking tool, but also hosts a growing array of resources to make the graduate school test prep, school search, and application processes easier. Students with questions about grad school can visit our site to get the answers they need."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

