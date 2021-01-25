AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Top Liberal Arts Colleges & Universities in the U.S.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are beginning to acknowledge the truth: "niche" is passé. Companies that once extolled the virtues of the specialist are now consolidating their workforces and asking workers to do everything well. The desirable employee today masters writing, psychology, logic, math, graphic design, economics, computer programming, and more.

In short, the liberal arts education is back in style.

Students, get a well-rounded education while satisfying employers who seek versatile employees-AcademicInfluence.com ranks the 50 best liberal arts colleges & universities for you.

AcademicInfluence.com announces its ranking of the leading American higher education institutions that excel in the liberal arts:

50 Best Liberal Arts Colleges and Universities in the U.S.

Rankings are built using AcademicInfluence.com's innovative, proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine, which scours the web to map the impact of a school's thought leadership. Now, students looking to attend schools that make a genuine difference in the world have a superior resource. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

"Job demands are changing. More is expected of today's college graduates. This makes the liberal arts appealing and practical," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "Students who can demonstrate a breadth of skills and the flexibility to take on anything asked of them are finding greater success postgraduation. Today's business leader need not hold a degree in business administration. Increasingly, leaders are found among the philosophy majors with the critical reasoning skills needed to make difficult decisions under pressure, or the psychology majors who understand how both clients and competition think."

Visit the link above to see the final ranking order, additional rankings, and top schools by state. Schools featured in the ranking include:

Amherst College

Bard College

Barnard College

Bowdoin College

Brooklyn College

Bryn Mawr College

Carleton College

Claremont McKenna College

Colby College

Colgate University

College of the Holy Cross

Colorado College

Connecticut College

Cooper Union

Denison University

DePauw University

Drew University

Earlham College

Emerson College

Goucher College

Grinnell College

Hamilton College

Hampshire College

Haverford College

Kalamazoo College

Kenyon College

Middlebury College

Morehouse College

Mount Holyoke College

New York Institute of Technology

Oberlin College

Occidental College

Pitzer College

Pomona College

Reed College

Sarah Lawrence College

Scripps College

Smith College

Spelman College

Swarthmore College

Trinity College (Connecticut)

Union College (New York)

United States Military Academy

United States Naval Academy

Vassar College

Washington & Lee University

Wellesley College

Wesleyan University

Wheaton College (Illinois)

Williams College

"If you're a student looking for a well-rounded education, these schools should be at the top of your list," says Macosko. "When used in conjunction with our Custom College Rankings and College Strategist personalization tools, this ranking will help any student interested in liberal arts find and select an exemplary school."

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created the InfluenceRanking Engine for use by AcademicInfluence.com. With its College Strategist, Desirability Score, and Custom College Rankings, AcademicInfluence.com helps students to discover the most influential higher education institutions. And the InfluenceRanking Engine that powers all AcademicInfluence.com rankings of people and institutions will keep expanding its capabilities to explore an even wider array of topics and top performers.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

Contact:

Jed Macosko, Ph.D.

Academic Director

AcademicInfluence.com

[email protected] [email protected]

(682) 302-4945

SOURCE AcademicInfluence.com

Related Links

http://AcademicInfluence.com

