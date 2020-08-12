AcademicInfluence.com Reveals the 100 Richest Universities in North America Today

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when many colleges and universities were already facing cashflow woes, along came a global pandemic. Now, a deep endowment may be a measure not only of a school's ability to attract top talent and fund research but also whether it will live to teach another day.

Today, the innovator behind the Influence Engine technology measuring the global influence of institutions and people, AcademicInfluence.com, announces North America's higher education institutions with the greatest financial strength:

The Richest Universities in North America

The five richest universities in North America:

Harvard University , $39.4 Billion The University of Texas System, $30.9 Billion Yale University , $30.3 Billion Stanford University , $27.7 Billion Princeton University , $26.1 Billion

"Healthy financials enable better scholarship and more research opportunities, as well as the power to attract the top talent in every field of study," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

"Students who want to make an impact need to know which institutions can make their dreams possible. Schools struggling to pay their bills can't focus on changing the world for the better. The colleges and universities in our analysis have plenty of funds on hand. They can venture beyond basic education and equip students and faculty with what they need to make a lasting contribution to scholarship and to improving our future"

Criteria considered for this college ranking include undergraduate tuition costs, professor salaries, research expenditures, and overall endowment. Each of the 100 entries features insights into the school's strengths and benefits. Additionally, AcademicInfluence.com provides a separate school ranking based on highest annual research expenditures alone.

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks—now part of the EducationAccess group—created proprietary technology that maps lines of influence through constantly updated data repositories, including Wikipedia and Crossref. Because they consist of billions of open-source, crowd-edited data points, these databases result in analysis that resists being gamed or undermined by single-source editorial bias.

With its interactive search and Custom College Rankings tools, AcademicInfluence.com offers students the answers they need. The site also delivers influence rankings to researchers exploring the most authoritative voices in a gamut of disciplines and over time.

The Richest Universities in North America ranking spotlights AcademicInfluence.com's commitment to providing unbiased, high-quality data analysis to help learners everywhere reach their fullest potential.

"For a college or university, strong financials help build and expand influence," says Macosko. "Those institutions that flourish create opportunities for students, faculty, and even alumni that might otherwise not exist. This ranking of North America's richest universities from AcademicInfluence.com is just the thing for anyone who needs the most out of education."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

