AcademicInfluence.com Series Spotlights Over 600 Leading Black Scholars in 20 Disciplines

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who are the top Black scholars in academia's most popular fields of study? AcademicInfluence.com celebrates Black History Month 2022 by looking at the most influential Black thought leaders of the past 30 years, academics who will be recognized by future generations for the impact of their contributions today:

The Most influential Black Scholars

Do you know the most influential Black scholars of the past 30 years? AcademInfluence.com lists over 600 Black academics in 20 subject matter areas. Discover who they are and how they are working toward a better future…

"With more than 600 outstanding Black academics featured in our series, covering 20 different academic fields, we've built the largest, most comprehensive resource featuring highly influential Black scholars," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. "Some of the most brilliant people in the world work in academic fields outside of the promotional spotlight. They don't get their pictures and stories featured in celebrity websites and magazines. We want to rectify this oversight and ensure their achievements receive the recognition they deserve. We hope that readers who might otherwise not know these leaders will find inspiration in their amazing accomplishments."

The Black scholars article features a ranking of the overall top 20 most influential Black scholars today as well as links to 20 separate academic subject matter areas, each with its own alphabetical list of influential scholars from the past 30 years. Fields of study covered include:

Anthropology

Biology

Chemistry

Communications

Computer Science

Earth Science

Economics

Education

Engineering

History

Literature

Mathematics

Medicine

Philosophy

Physics

Political Science

Psychology

Religious Studies

Social Work

Sociology

The lists feature bios of well-known Black thought leaders such as Cornel West (Philosophy), Neil deGrasse Tyson (Physics), Maya Angelou (Literature), Thomas Sowell (Economics), and Jocelyn Elders (Medicine) as well as academics in specialized fields whose names might be unfamiliar to casual readers but whose important work is bettering our world. Each bio entry links to further details including influence rankings, published works, and affiliated schools.

"Free inquiry and our collective quest for knowledge bring people together. It's in this spirit that we celebrate people of all races, creeds, and colors who contribute to the advancement of the sciences, the arts, and the humanities," says Macosko. "If you don't know these Black scholars already, you've got a fantastic opportunity in this series. Get to know them. Get excited about their work. Because they're making history right now."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond. Its proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that scours the web's top data repositories—maps and objectively measures influence, offering better rankings for a better education. (See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.) AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

