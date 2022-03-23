AcademicInfluence.com Series Spotlights the Most Influential Women in 22 Academic Subjects

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who are the most influential women in academia's most popular fields of study? AcademicInfluence.com celebrates Women's History Month 2022 by recognizing those women scholars and professionals whose research, thought leadership, scholarship, and professional success are making a difference today while building a brighter future:

The Most influential Women Today

Who are the women who have made the most impact in the past 10 years? These top scholars and professionals in 22 different subject matter areas are the women who are shaping the future…

"These women, whose academic and business accomplishments enrich our lives in innumerable ways, deserve greater recognition. We want to help our readers learn about the work and influence of amazing women who might otherwise go unrecognized by most people," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. "It's why AcademicInfluence.com published this series, covering hundreds of notable women we think everyone should know."

The article features a ranking of the top 50 influencers overall from the past 10 years, as well as links to separate articles featuring influential women in 22 academic subject matter areas, each with its own ranking. Fields of study covered include:

The rankings include bios of notable women such as Brené Brown (Social Work), Emmanuelle Charpentier (Biology), Patricia Hill Collins (Sociology), Zaha Hadid (Engineering & Architecture), Fei-Fei Li (Computer Science), and Malala Yousafzai (Education), as well as academics in specialized disciplines whose names might be unfamiliar to casual readers but whose achievements have advanced our knowledge in vital fields of study. Each bio entry links to additional details covering influence rankings, published works, and affiliated schools.

"It's hard to imagine where we would be without the contributions of the individual women we feature in this series. Their impact is profound," says Macosko. "And that impact can carry over into the lives of anyone who reads this series, as they find inspiration and perhaps venture into a new academic field themselves."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond. Its proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that scours the web's top data repositories—maps and objectively measures influence, offering better rankings for a better education. (See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.) AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

