AcademicInfluence.com Spotlights 35 Highly Influential Women Engineers for International Women in Engineering Day

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Who are the women at the top of the engineering field today, the leaders and innovators who are transforming the profession and inspiring future engineering students?

To celebrate International Women in Engineering Day 2021 and to recognize women engineers, AcademicInfluence.com announces its compilation of the accomplished women who are making their impact felt in every area of the engineering field:

For International Women in Engineering Day 2021, AcademicInfluence.com highlights these 35 women who are influential leaders in engineering.

Highly Influential Women in Engineering Today

"Engineering has a reputation as a mostly male profession. We want to set the record straight and let more people know that women engineers are not only growing in number but also are driving the field forward in new and creative ways. They bring innovative thinking and bold solutions that make their profession better, and more people need to know who they are and see why they are the vanguard of a new era in engineering," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

Some of the notable engineers featured include the following:

Lisa Su , semiconductor engineering & technology leadership

, semiconductor engineering & technology leadership Adah Almutairi , medical engineering

, medical engineering Mae Jemison , chemical engineering

, chemical engineering Marita Cheng , technology leadership

, technology leadership Leslie Dewan , nuclear engineering

, nuclear engineering Padmasree Warrior , chemical engineering & technology leadership

, chemical engineering & technology leadership Ruzena Bajcsy , robotics engineering

, robotics engineering Ursula Burns , engineering & technology leadership

, engineering & technology leadership Anousheh Ansari , electrical engineering

, electrical engineering Tessy Thomas , aeronautical engineering

, aeronautical engineering Lydia Kavraki, computer engineering

Ann Dowling , mechanical engineering

Visit the link above to see the full list of 35 and to read more about the accomplishments of these amazing women and their influence on engineering worldwide.

The influencers featured include groundbreaking roboticists, founders of high-tech companies, and medical experts. They are CEOs, professors, and astronauts, working to improve our world, from building nanostructures to forging pathways to the stars. These women steer the course of engineering toward far-reaching and exciting horizons.

How does AcademicInfluence.com measure their influence? Through proprietary machine-learning technology--the InfluenceRanking Engine--which explores a vast number of open-source, crowd-edited data points, mapping lines of influence through constantly updated data repositories such as Wikipedia and Crossref. Visit the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the capabilities and advantages of this unique influence-ranking technology and on the people who make it possible.

"Our company exists, in part, to bring more attention to the brilliant people who are changing our world for the better. On this International Women in Engineering Day, we want to point the next generation to the leaders and mentors they need to seek out, the role models they can emulate, and the women whose foundational work they may one day build upon," adds Macosko. "Our goal is to raise awareness of those leaders in engineering who rightly deserve attention and who can serve as guides to young people as they aspire to their own meaningful contributions within the engineering profession."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

