AcademicInfluence.com Welcomes Editor Dave Tomar, Expert on Cheating, As He Addresses COVID-19's Impact on the Student Cheating Surge

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you cheat your way to a bachelor's degree?

Sadly, cheating is rampant at all levels of education, and it may have an ally in an unlikely source: SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus.

Is the pandemic masking a surge in cheating among student attending school online? Dave Tomar investigates for Inflection at AcademicInfluence.com… Dave Tomar

Today, AcademicInfluence.com tackles this challenge of pandemics and cheating with its own triple threat, naming Dave Tomar its new Managing Editor. In addition, Tomar will head Inflection , the site's opinion, editorial, and news analysis journal, and he also writes on this subject he knows as an insider:

The Student Cheating Surge Lurking in the Shadows of COVID-19

Tomar draws upon a storehouse of experience for this story. In 2010, he exposed the thriving cheating industry that undermines higher education in his revelatory article for The Chronicle of Higher Education, " The Shadow Scholar ," written under the pen name " Ed Dante ." Calling on Tomar's decade of experience as an academic ghostwriter, "The Shadow Scholar" became the most widely read article in The Chronicle's history and launched a full-length book from Bloomsbury in 2012, The Shadow Scholar: How I Made a Living Helping College Kids Cheat . Tomar has written for The Huffington Post and The New York Times; has appeared on ABC World News, Nightline, Fox Business, and The Today Show; and has advised leading plagiarism detection companies including turnitin.com.

"Every day, as a contract cheater, I saw the thousands of little cracks in the ivory tower. The longer I did the job, the more clearly I could see that these cracks came from defects in the foundation," says Tomar. "With Inflection, I'll continue to do everything in my power to share what I've seen and learned, and to shine a light on other critical higher education issues impacting students, families, and educators."

In his debut article for Inflection, Tomar warns that COVID-19 could lead to a new wave of cheating, but not necessarily for the reasons one might assume. Tomar takes a compassionate perspective on an issue that is often seen in strict ethical terms. The article explores student despair as a core driver of cheating at a time when students have never been more vulnerable or at risk.

"We're thrilled to have an accomplished author, editor, and educational subject matter expert in Dave, and we welcome him to the team at AcademicInfluence.com," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "Not only does this piece for Inflection hit it out of the park, but it portends great investigative work to come."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering numerous, exceptional resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

