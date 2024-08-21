Academy at the Lakes Appoints Matt Kerwick as New Athletic Director, Enhancing Sports Program on North Side of Tampa

LAND O' LAKES, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy at the Lakes proudly announces the appointment of Matt Kerwick as its new Athletic Director, a move set to fortify the school's strong athletic program.

Established in 1992, Academy at the Lakes has distinguished itself as a leading independent college-preparatory school. Serving 550 students from PreK3 through Grade 12, Academy's curriculum is renowned for instilling in its students a love of learning while celebrating the joy in the journey.

Matt Kerwick joins Academy at the Lakes as new Athletic director, enhancing sports program on the North side of Tampa.

Academy's acclaimed athletic program spans over 25 teams across junior varsity and varsity levels, with 80% of students in grades 6–12 participating. Academy at the Lakes holds membership in the Florida High School Athletic Association 2A Classification and boasts numerous district, regional, and state championships, underscoring its commitment to excellence and inclusivity while also maintaining a "no cut" policy in sports.

Kerwick brings a wealth of experience and a record of success to his role as Athletic Director at Academy at the Lakes. He is poised to elevate the school's athletic program, leveraging his expertise garnered from previous head coaching roles at Cornell and other Division I programs and his experience as an expert coach of coaches.

"We are delighted to welcome Matt Kerwick as our new Athletic Director," said Mark Heller, Head of School at Academy at the Lakes. "His dedication to sportsmanship and his vision for student-athlete development make him an ideal leader for our organization. His experience aligns perfectly with our plans for athletic expansion, including the introduction of new facilities and additional sports offerings such as lacrosse. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring to our community."

Kerwick expressed his enthusiasm for joining Academy at the Lakes, stating, "I am thrilled to embark on my role as Athletic Director at Academy at the Lakes. Upon visiting the campus and engaging with Academy's leadership and students, I was captivated by the rich culture that has flourished in this special school. The emphasis on holistic student development deeply resonated with me. Our student-athletes display remarkable drive, focus, curiosity, and a relentless pursuit of their aspirations. I am honored to join this exceptional team as we chart a path alongside the dedicated Wildcat coaches and students."

For more information about Academy at the Lakes, please visit www.aatl.org.

