ACADEMY AWARD® Accredited & One of Asia's Biggest International Short Film Festivals - The SHORT SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL & ASIA Presents Japan's Only Branded Movie Festival

The 9th BRANDED SHORTS - Now Open for Submissions

HR Competition supported by Indeed continuously look for short films from the perspective of Human Resources

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan , Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Tuesday, August 1st, BRANDED SHORTS, Japan's only international branded movie competition, will begin accepting submissions for the 2024 Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, one of Asia's biggest international short film festivals and accredited by the Academy Awards.

URL https://brandedshorts.jp/en/2023/08/entry2024/

BRANDED SHORTS 2024

BRANDED SHORTS, established by the festival in 2016, is a new type of communication by companies and organizations that transcends the boundaries of "advertising" and aims to communicate their social values (services, products, and experiences) to consumers, as a form of "cinematic communication." The festival defines Branded Movies as films that are selected and have eight perspectives; inevitability, ability to change perceptions, ability to share, message power, viewership retention, originality, timelessness, and post-viewing retention.

During the submission period, we will announce a short list that will lead to the final nomination. We will gather jurors from various industries in advertising and film for the 2024 film festival, and the best Branded Movie selection will be awarded the "Branded Shorts of the Year." The HR category supported by Indeed, established in 2022, keeps calling out for Branded Movies from the perspective of human resources, and recruitment.

＜BRANDED SHORTS 2024 Submission Guideline＞

Period：Tuesday, August 1, 2023 to Thursday, February 29, 2024

Submission：Please refer to Branded Shorts 2024 website

URL: https://brandedshorts.jp/en/2023/08/entry2024/

Announcement：A Short List of films that will be considered for final nominations will be announced every month on the BRANDED SHORTS website. All the final nominations will be announced by the end of April in 2024.

Inquiry for submission: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

[email protected]

0354748201

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival