ACADEMY AWARD® Accredited & One of Asia's Biggest International Short Film Festivals - The SHORT SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL & ASIA Presents Japan's Only Branded Movie Festival

News provided by

Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

01 Aug, 2023, 08:41 ET

The 9th BRANDED SHORTS - Now Open for Submissions

HR Competition supported by Indeed continuously look for short films from the perspective of Human Resources

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan , Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Tuesday, August 1st, BRANDED SHORTS, Japan's only international branded movie competition, will begin accepting submissions for the 2024 Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, one of Asia's biggest international short film festivals and accredited by the Academy Awards.

URL https://brandedshorts.jp/en/2023/08/entry2024/

Continue Reading
BRANDED SHORTS 2024
BRANDED SHORTS 2024

BRANDED SHORTS, established by the festival in 2016, is a new type of communication by companies and organizations that transcends the boundaries of "advertising" and aims to communicate their social values (services, products, and experiences) to consumers, as a form of "cinematic communication." The festival defines Branded Movies as films that are selected and have eight perspectives; inevitability, ability to change perceptions, ability to share, message power, viewership retention, originality, timelessness, and post-viewing retention.

During the submission period, we will announce a short list that will lead to the final nomination. We will gather jurors from various industries in advertising and film for the 2024 film festival, and the best Branded Movie selection will be awarded the "Branded Shorts of the Year." The HR category supported by Indeed, established in 2022, keeps calling out for Branded Movies from the perspective of human resources, and recruitment.

BRANDED SHORTS 2024 Submission Guideline

  • Period：Tuesday, August 1, 2023 to Thursday, February 29, 2024
  • Submission：Please refer to Branded Shorts 2024 website
  • Announcement：A Short List of films that will be considered for final nominations will be announced every month on the BRANDED SHORTS website. All the final nominations will be announced by the end of April in 2024.
  • Inquiry for submission: [email protected]

Media Contact:
Fuyumi Tanaka
[email protected]
0354748201

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

Also from this source

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2024 Calling Out For Submissions From Around The World

Which Film Received The Most Support From The Audience This Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.