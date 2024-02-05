Academy Award® Accredited International Short Film Festival, The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia is Proud to Welcome Cunard as a Sponsor

Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

05 Feb, 2024

The winner of the Grand Prix, the "George Lucas Award" also wins a voyage on the Queen Elizabeth

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) proudly announces Cunard as a new sponsor for our 2024 edition of the festival. SSFF & ASIA is one of the biggest international short film festivals in Asia and recognized by the Academy Awards®. This will be the first partnership with film festival in Japan for Cunard.

https://www.shortshorts.org/content/news_en/event/filmfestival/cunard

SSFF & ASIA 2024 Grand Prix. As a supplementary prize to the winner of the George Lucas Award: A balcony stateroom for two sailing on Queen Elizabeth's 2025 Japan season
Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world since 1840 and the Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding service. They continue to work in partnership with many companies in the entertainment industry, including the English National Ballet, the British Film Institute, and the Royal Shakespeare Company and will continue to provide extraordinary experiences and entertainment on board on all fleets and contribute to the development of entertainment in Japan.

SSFF & ASIA 2024 Grand Prix. As a supplementary prize to the winner of the George Lucas Award: A balcony stateroom for two sailing on Queen Elizabeth's 2025 Japan season.

As one of the initiatives of this partnership, the winner of the world's only Grand Prix named after George Lucas, selected from approximately 5,000 works at SSFF & ASIA 2024, will be given an elegant voyage on Queen Elizabeth around Japan.

Queen Elizabeth`s interior pays homage to Cunard's original RMS Queen Elizabeth (1940-1968), with an art deco inspired design. Coupled with the ship's exciting entertainment options and warm and friendly crew, Queen Elizabeth is a firm favourite with guests the world over. Queen Elizabeth invites guests to an uncrowded world where spacious decks set the perfect backdrop for you to savor a flawless Cunard experience. Immerse yourself in endless entertainment, luxurious accommodations, and an array of dining choices. Enjoy croquet on her Games Deck, stunning entertainment in her Royal Court Theatre, or relax in her elegant conservatory.

Cunard Line VP, Matt Gleaves commented "Through this partnership, we look forward to celebrate the people who bring cinema to life through their creativity and inspire the next generation of creative talent." SSFF & ASIA president Tetsuya Bessho stated "This partnership will provide young talented filmmakers with big dreams and expectations. Many filmmakers will be excited about the film festival and Cunard's efforts to support those embarking on a promising adventure, wondering what kind of future is waiting for them."

