Academy Award and Golden Globe Nominated Bruce Beresford To Direct The Place I Belong The Moe Norman Story

News provided by

David Carver Films

07 Jul, 2023, 15:15 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Oscar nominated director Bruce Beresford has been signed by producer David Carver Films to direct The Place I Belong, the story of Moe Norman.

The feature film is a human-interest journey set against an uplifting sports story, and follows the rise of the socially misfit savant and self-taught amateur golfer, Moe Norman, from caddie and bowling alley pinsetter to playing The Masters and on the professional golf tour. Sadly, Norman's eccentric and misunderstood behavior led to his being bullied out of the sport he loved.  He became an unknown legend, playing and winning smaller tournaments and setting course records but living hand to mouth, sometimes sleeping in his car or in sand traps at the courses he played.

Beresford, the highly acclaimed and multiple award winner and nominee, whose 25+ films include Driving Miss Daisy (4 Oscars, 3 Golden Globes), Tender Mercies, (2 Oscars, 1 Golden Globe), Breaker Morant (10 Australian Film Institute Awards, 1 Oscar nomination), Crimes of the Heart (3 Oscar nominations), Double Jeopardy, Black Robe and Ladies in Black, joins executive producers David Steinberg and Robyn Todd and co-producers Wayne and Janet Gretzky on the biopic.     

The production begins filming spring of 2024.

According to Beresford, "As a non-golfer, when I received the script, I thought I would read a few pages then politely pass.  My prejudice disintegrated a few pages in. The central character is delightfully eccentric. The story of Moe's amazing life and career and of those around him, is told with humor, compassion, sophistication and depth.  I enthusiastically accepted the offer to direct such a fascinating group of characters and unusual story."

The screenplay is written by Carver, Mark Bergen, Josh Schorr and Todd Korgan, based on previous versions by Joshua Michael Stern, David Lee Miller and Eric Adams.

In a statement Carver said, "Moe's was a unique personality and life filled with heartbreak, humor, disconnection, friendship, redemption and triumph over adversity. Bruce's skill with the period piece genre, particularly in transformational roles, and the simple fact that he makes very classy movies, has us overwhelmed with appreciation that he will be directing our 25-year passion project."

Beresford is repped by David Gersh at The Gersh Agency.  Steinberg and Todd are repped by Jason Weinberg at Untitled Entertainment.

Follow The Story:

moethemovie.com | Facebook.com/moethemovie

| Twitter.com/moethemovie

SOURCE David Carver Films

