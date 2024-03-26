Academy Award® Winner Matthew McConaughey Narrates MacGillivray Freeman's 3D Documentary for IMAX® and Giant Screen Theaters "Superhuman Body: World of Medical Marvels"

Giant screen film celebrates the wonders of the human body and the scientific breakthroughs that are transforming human health when it opens in select theatres starting April 12

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGillivray Freeman Films is pleased to announce that Academy Award®-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will narrate the company's newest 3D giant screen film, Superhuman Body: World of Medical Marvels, for release in select IMAX® and giant screen theatres starting April 12, 2024.

Combining state-of-the-art CGI with live action cinematography and the immersive 3D giant screen experience, Superhuman Body explores the inner workings of the human body and reveals some of the incredible scientific breakthroughs that are changing the course of human health, as told through the inspiring stories of people who have benefitted from these groundbreaking innovations and the scientists and bioengineers who brought these innovations to life. Watch the teaser trailer .

"Matthew McConaughey is a super talent, and his storytelling artistry will add warmth and personality to our film about the marvels of the human body and the human ingenuity behind these new technologies that are allowing us to live longer, healthier lives," said director Greg MacGillivray, two-time Academy Award nominee and chairman of MacGillivray Freeman Films.

"The inner workings of the human body are astonishing and complex, and audiences will be fascinated to learn about its resilience and ability to bounce back with the help of the exciting new medical innovations seen in Superhuman Body," said Matthew McConaughey.

Added Shaun MacGillivray, producer, co-director and president of MacGillivray Freeman Films, "Superhuman Body is about not only the awe-inspiring workings of the human body but also the compelling human stories behind some of the most significant medical breakthroughs of the past decade. This film will inspire you, move you, empower you, and you'll be amazed by what your superhuman body can do."

"We are thrilled to partner with MacGillivray Freeman Films to bring this story of these amazing medical breakthroughs to a global audience," said Larry Wood, corporate vice president at Edwards Lifesciences, a global presenting sponsor of the film. "We are delighted to have the talented Matthew McConaughey add his distinctive voice to the project."

Texas native Matthew McConaughey is one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men. He has appeared in more than 40 feature films, including the cult classic "Dazed and Confused" which launched his career, and he received an Academy Award for his portrayal of Ron Woodruff in "Dallas Buyers Club." He is also a best-selling author, producer and philanthropist with his just keep livin Foundation – all the while sticking to his Texas roots and "jk livin" philosophy.

Superhuman Body introduces audiences to the science and human ingenuity behind such medical breakthroughs as the revolutionary CAR T-cell immunotherapy that is saving the lives of people with leukemia; a pioneering technology called transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) so advanced that patients can be treated for heart valve disease without open heart surgery; and major advances in medical robotics and prosthetics.

Superhuman Body was made possible by the generous support of global presenting sponsors Edwards Lifesciences and Griffin Catalyst, the civic engagement initiative of Citadel Founder and CEO Kenneth C. Griffin. The film will be accompanied by a widespread outreach and education program designed to amplify the film's mission of inspiring the next generation of scientists and innovators, including virtual learning experiences; events where the audience will meet real scientists; a social media campaign to promote science and health; and educational materials that will be distributed in classrooms, virtual settings and science centers.

Added executive producer Michael Langer, "Superhuman Body and its educational programs have the potential to reach millions of people with its inspirational message about the power of human ingenuity and the high-tech medical advances that are saving human lives. My family, and especially my father Dr. Robert Langer, who is an MIT Professor and co-founder of Moderna, have long been advocates for getting kids excited about science and careers in STEM, and this project is the perfect platform for inspiring the next generation of doctors, scientists and researchers."

The film's educational outreach program is supported by an illustrious group of organizations including Kenneth C. Griffin and Griffin Catalyst, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Richard King Mellon Foundation, Merkin Family Foundation, Burroughs Wellcome Fund, Eli Lilly and Company Foundation, The Citadel Foundation, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, Silicon Valley Bank, a Division of First Citizens Bank and 12-plus individuals who are leaders in the life sciences industry. Other educational partners include the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Association for Women in Science and The Galien Foundation.

Distribution for Superhuman Body will include a theatrical run in IMAX and giant screen theatres located in the world's most prestigious museums and science centers as well as ancillary distribution on television and streaming broadcast services.

Superhuman Body is a MacGillivray Freeman film presented by Edwards Lifesciences and Griffin Catalyst. For more information, visit https://superhumanbodyfilm.com/.

