Academy Award-winning Director Barry Levinson to Create New Choice-Driven Series with eko

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eko, the leader in choice-driven entertainment, today announced a partnership with Barry Levinson's The Levinson Fontana Company to produce a new, live-action drama series in which the viewer decides the course of the story. The series, currently titled "The Jury Room," is slated for a 2020 release and will be directed by Barry Levinson.

Series logline: In a trial of a domestic terror event, unearthed evidence of possible government involvement and a subsequent coverup is debated by twelve jurors. And you're one of them, navigating the social dynamics of the jury room as well as the evidence itself to decide the verdict.

"At eko, we are all about giving viewers meaningful choices that deeply shape the narrative. So it is a particular thrill to collaborate with a master of filmmaking like Barry. His films are truly part of the American canon, and it's a testament to his relentless creative curiosity that he's making a choice-driven series with us," said Alex Vlack, Vice President of Creative at eko. "We can't wait to have Barry at the helm of this project."

"I've always been fascinated by the dynamics of a jury room," said director Barry Levinson. "That the fate of someone can be determined by those dynamics. In a certain way, it represents how we debate each other, form opinions, hold biases, but ideally reach an agreement by being good listeners while also standing up for what we regard as the truth. To play out those elements in an interactive story makes the series really exciting for me."

eko produces groundbreaking live-action interactive series, including fiction and non-fiction shows. Fiction series include "That Moment When" with Olive Bridge Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, and "#WarGames" with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM). eko has also partnered with Bullitt , Duplass Brothers' DBP Donut , Paul Feig's Powderkeg , GLOW's Kimmy Gatewood , Nora Kirkpatrick and Funny Or Die , and more to make upcoming interactive series.

Levinson is producing the show with his partners Jason Sosnoff and Tom Fontana. Previously produced shows from The Levinson Fontana Company include "OZ" for HBO, "Homicide: Life on the Street," "Copper" for BBC America, "The Borgias," and "City on a Hill" for Showtime.

About eko

eko is a pioneering interactive entertainment company that lets audiences shape stories as they unfold. eko's technology allows viewers to affect, control, and influence interactive entertainment like never before. The company provides a platform for interactive stories and partners with media companies, independent creators and top brands to create deeply engaging experiences for audiences. Stories are distributed through Helloeko.com, affiliate partners, and social networks; available on desktop, mobile, and connected devices. The company has over 15 patents for its technology, including its proprietary player and authoring tools. eko Studio, the company's suite of authoring tools, is also offered for free to a community of creators who craft their own interactive experiences using eko's platform. For more information, visit www.helloeko.com.

