ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING SEAN BAKER TO DEBUT FILM, 'SANDIWARA' AS PART OF SELF-PORTRAIT RESIDENCY

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- self-portrait, the London-based fashion house, is proud to announce that Academy Award-winning independent filmmaker Sean Baker will debut a short film, titled Sandiwara, as part of self-portrait's Residency programme.

Baker wrote, edited and shot Sandiwara, starring Malaysian-born Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, which is slated to premiere in February 2026.

self-portrait's Residency programme invites leading independent creatives from across disciplines - including art, fashion, architecture, entertainment, and culture - to experiment, innovate, and push the boundaries of their craft for a limited period of time, creating a temporary home for dialogue, risk-taking, and shared inspiration.

Independent in every part of his practice - from the stories he chooses to tell to the way he makes his films - Baker embodies the spirit of self-reliance and creativity that inspired Han Chong to establish his fashion house in the first place. His approach and authenticity resonate deeply with self-portrait's own commitment to empowering individuality and inspiring new perspectives.

"The Residency programme exists to nurture creativity and connection, and Sean's short film is a perfect reflection of that mission; his contribution isn't just a collaboration, it's a challenge to the traditional ways film and fashion have learned to work together. Seeing Sean and his team immerse themselves in the heart of my hometown of Penang—absorbing the textures, rituals, and everyday moments of Malay culture—reminded me why we started Residency in the first place," said Han Chong, Founder and Creative Director of self-portrait. "It's more than just a programme; it's a temporary platform that invites artists to experiment, to take risks, and to bring their authentic selves into dialogue with our community. His honest, independent approach will bring new stories and fresh energy to our house, broadening our perspective and inspiring both us and our audience. We can't wait for him and Michelle to entertain and inspire audiences around the world very soon"

"Sandiwara is an extension of my pre-existing love for independent cinema, and with the support of Han Chong, Michelle Yeoh, and the many other individuals who helped bring this vision to life, we were able to celebrate Malaysian culture in a big way," said Sean Baker. "It was incredible to get to experience Penang and to have been given the freedom to create a film that spans beyond traditional fashion and cinema integration."

More details about Sandiwara will be revealed ahead of its planned release in February 2026.

