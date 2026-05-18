Academy Awards® Accredited SSFF & ASIA 2026 Launches "Generative Tokyo Project" with AI-Themed Short Film starring as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Announces Cinematic Tokyo Competition Governor's Award

TOKYO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetsuya Bessho, actor and founder of the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), Asia's largest international short film festival, paid a courtesy visit to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building on Thursday, May 14.

Tetsuya Bessho, President of SSFF & ASIA paid a courtesy visit to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government with the festival's official Gen-Z navigators, Hirona Nagahama and Ayaka Honmou-both highly popular social media icons among Japanese youth Collaborated with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, SSFF & ASIA has launched a short film "So Close So Far Away"

Accompanied by the festival's official Gen-Z navigators, Hirona Nagahama and Ayaka Honmou—both highly popular social media icons among Japanese youth—the delegation discussed the unique charms of Tokyo from a social-native perspective and highlighted the power of visual media in showcasing the metropolis to the world.

During the visit, Governor Koike officially announced the winner of the "Cinematic Tokyo Competition" Best Short Award (Governor's Award), selecting the visually stunning fantasy drama TOKYO SUBMARINE from a competitive pool of 478 submissions worldwide. Concurrently, the festival unveiled its milestone initiative for 2026: the launch of the "Generative Tokyo Project" alongside the global release of its flagship short film, So Far Away, So Close (Kanata no Koe).

Highlight 1: "Cinematic Tokyo" Governor's Award Winner Unveiled — TOKYO SUBMARINE

The "Cinematic Tokyo Competition," which crowdsources short films from around the globe under the theme of "Tokyo's Diverse Charms," received 478 entries from various countries this year.

Taking home the prestigious Best Short Award (Governor's Award) is TOKYO SUBMARINE.

https://www.shortshorts.org/2026/program/tokyo-submarine/

The Story: Set in the rarely seen, subterranean world beneath the metropolis, the film follows a young man working in Tokyo's massive underground drainage system. His mundane reality takes a magical turn when he discovers a miniature submarine floating in the water channels.

Highlight 2: The Launch of the "Generative Tokyo Project" & Sci-Fi Human Drama So Far Away, So Close

Expanding on its long-standing collaboration with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, SSFF & ASIA has launched the Generative Tokyo Project. This new initiative explores the creative, innovative, and generative energy of Tokyo through the lenses of cutting-edge technology and human emotion.

The project's inaugural film, So Far Away, So Close (Directed by Tekko Nogami / 21:56 / Drama / 2026), is a poignant human drama starring legendary actress Yuki Saito and rising star Kohei Shoji. Set against a futuristic Tokyo, it explores a grieving young man who is granted 24 hours with an AI consciousness reconstructed from the brain data of his deceased partner. The film is available for global streaming starting today.

https://www.shortshorts.org/Tokyo_project/generative_Tokyo/

Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE SSFF & ASIA