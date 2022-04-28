Academy Awards® Qualifying Short Shorts Film Festival & ASIA Has Announced the 2022 Nominees

Introducing over 200 films that were nominated from more than 5,500 submissions

Special Programs include - "13 Japanese Directors on the Rise" & the release of "Boy Sprouted," a short film written by A.I.

Worldwide screenings of the Online Venue begin today!

https://shortshorts.org/2022/en/

TOKYO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's film festival will be held at multiple venues in Tokyo, starting with the opening ceremony on June 7th and ending with the award ceremony on June 20th.

The online theater starts global streaming from April 28th, today.

Opening Films "Boy Sprouted" written by AI and 13 Japanese Filmmakers on the Rise pickups from special screening lineups & nominees

To embody this year's theme "Meta Cinema: Transcend, Discover, Begin~", one of the opening short films of the online venue is "Boy Sprouted, the script written by AI, a first in Japan.

Announced on the official website of the festival, over 200 films were selected from out of 5,720 films that were submitted from 126 countries and regions around the world.

Nominees of the Official Competition supported by Sony, the Animation Competition, the Non-Fiction Competition and the Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia will be streamed online starting June 4th on the online venue as well as at Tokyo venues from June 7th to 20th.

There were a number of films that reflect the world and society of today. Most of the shorts continued to depict the pandemic and the changes in family, personal/working environments in a restrictive society.

In the Animation competition, there were many films for adults that depicted human loneliness and conflict that cannot be expressed through live action narrative.

In the Non-Fiction Competition, short films with strong social messages about environmental and racial issues as well as films that placed focus a particular person and brought new discoveries from that personal story.

As special screenings of this year, "High School Girls" by Park Ji-Wan ("The Day I Died: Unclosed Case"), "Good Morning Midnight" starring Fanny Ardant and "The Vandal", an animated short that depicts "lobotomy" produced by Darren Aronofsky ("Black Swan") will be streamed worldwide starting June 4th.

In addition to "Boy Sprouted," as the opening film of the festival, a special program, "Japanese Filmmakers on the Rise" will start worldwide streaming on the online venue today. Short films by 13 Japanese filmmakers who will follow in the footsteps director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who is currently enjoying increased recognition around the world.

Awards that will be sent for consideration at the Academy Awards® 2023 and the George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) will be announced on June 20, at the Award Ceremony.

