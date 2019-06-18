Academy Bank Joins South Metro Denver Chamber Board Before Expansion

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Bank, a family-owned community bank with locations throughout Colorado, Kansas, Arizona and Missouri, announced it's becoming a board-level member with the South Metro Denver Chamber (SMDC) to gain a foothold in the expanding business community before opening two new banking centers in the Denver Tech Center and Denver Park Hill.

"Visibility is everything in this industry and we knew partnering with the SMDC would give us access to a thriving network of business and community leaders," said Academy Bank CEO Paul Holewinski. "When we make an investment, we want to make it count. We're proud that our board-level membership will amplify our influence in the south Denver region, and Colorado as a whole."

The bank established itself in Colorado with its original charter on the grounds of the United States Air Force Academy. The bank has grown and now serves clients throughout the state with five Retail Banking Centers and 29 in-store locations.

Holewinski expressed confidence the increased brand awareness and connection to a network of more than 800 businesses included with the SMDC membership would help Academy Bank establish itself in the DTC area. Academy representatives, he added, are already involved with the SMDC's economic development and legislative committees.

SMDC President and CEO Robert Golden said Academy Bank's membership demonstrates the impact of strategic partnerships in the business community, particularly the rapidly growing south metro region.

"We're excited Academy Bank chose us to magnify their presence in the region, and we're excited to see the progress they'll make as partners and leaders in our community," Golden said. "They've tapped into our knowledge base and hit the ground running."

About the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce

The SMDC began humbly and hasn't forgotten its roots. What started in 1921 as a small-town Chamber of Commerce has transformed to a regional player in South Denver. With over 800 members, the SMDC wields influence in four counties and 18 cities.



Through a variety of educational and networking events and subsequent collaboration, SMDC members have the opportunity to meet and get to know other business leaders who listen, bounce ideas back and forth, resolve issues, and find solutions to their mutual business challenges. More information is available at bestchamber.com .

