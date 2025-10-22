Academy Bank Selects Cable to Power Automated Compliance Testing for Strategic Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable, the leader in Automated Compliance Testing for banks, fintechs, and crypto companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Academy Bank, a nearly 60-year-old bank with $3 billion in assets, based in Kansas City, Missouri. This partnership will enable Academy Bank to effectively and compliantly grow its fintech partnerships as well as its core client base.

Academy Bank will use Cable to enhance Bank Secrecy Act oversight of its fintech partners by enabling complete automation of control testing across the BSA regulatory framework. As Academy Bank grows, it intends to leverage technology to ensure proactive risk management and compliance, with Cable serving as a core part of that strategy.

"Throughout the development of this partnership I have had the opportunity to see firsthand how strategic, meticulous and forward thinking the folks at Academy Bank are. I am proud of the message that their selection of Cable sends to the market, and I am excited that we get to be a part of their growth story," said Natasha Vernier, CEO at Cable.

Cable's Platform enables banks, fintechs and crypto companies to continuously test the effectiveness of their regulatory controls across the entire population of accounts, transactions, disputes and loan applications. Cable automates compliance testing for regulations including the BSA, Reg B, Reg E, and Reg Z, and logs a complete audit trail in real time.

"At Academy Bank, we are committed to leveraging innovative technology to strengthen our compliance program and support strategic growth," said Kate Meriwether, Director of BSA at Academy Bank. "Partnering with Cable allows us to automate and enhance our oversight of fintech partnerships, ensuring we maintain the highest standards of regulatory compliance while expanding our services and reach. We value the trust and expertise Cable brings to the table; we view this partnership as more than just a technology upgrade but a shared commitment to a future- focused, proactive approach to risk management."

For more information about Cable and its comprehensive financial crime effectiveness testing platform visit https://cable.tech .

About Cable

Cable is the only automated control testing platform designed to help banks and fintechs continuously verify the effectiveness of their regulatory compliance programs..

About Academy Bank

Academy Bank is a full-service commercial bank with $3 billion in assets and 80 banking centers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri. Academy Bank provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Academy Bank is privately held and family-owned by Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.4 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients around the world with more on-base locations than any military bank in the country. For more information, visit www.academybank.com .

Media Contact

Cable: Shane Geisslinger, Head of Sales and Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Cable