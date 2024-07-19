ACADEMY FOR HEALTH AND LIFESPAN RESEARCH ANNOUNCES INDUCTION OF NEW MEMBERS

Addition of six distinguished scientists to advance the Academy's collective mission to enhance the field of aging research

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy for Health and Lifespan Research (AHLR, "the Academy"), the leading organization comprised of the world's most esteemed scientists dedicated to studying the mechanisms of aging and developing interventions to slow and reverse the process, today announced the induction of six new members.

The addition of six scientists is a testament to the Academy's commitment to further its groundbreaking research, with new members who bring a wealth of expertise and experience to the organization. The new members are:

Dr. Vishwa Deep Dixit, DVM, PhD – Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Professor of Pathology, Immunobiology, and Comparative Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, and the Director of Yale's Center for Research on Aging (Y-Age). His research focuses on the interactions between immune and metabolic systems that control inflammation and aging. His lab has made significant contributions to understanding "inflammaging" and its impact on metabolism and age-related conditions.

Dr. Holly M. Brown-Borg – Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Sciences at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences, and the Assistant Dean for Gender Equity at the University of North Dakota. Her research expertise includes endocrinology, stress resistance, and metabolism, with a focus on growth hormone signaling pathways and their effects on aging and age-related diseases.

Dr. Björn Schumacher – Director of the Institute for Genome Stability in Aging and Diseases at the University of Cologne. His work focuses on the molecular mechanisms of DNA damage and its contributions to cancer and aging-associated diseases. He has received numerous awards, including the Eva Luise Köhler Research Prize and the Innovation Prize of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Dr. Monica Driscoll – Distinguished Professor in the Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry at Rutgers University. Her lab studies the basic biology of aging, with a focus on molecular mechanisms of healthspan extension and anti-neurodegeneration. She has received the Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship and the National Institute on Aging MERIT Award.

Dr. P. Eline Slagboom – Professor of Molecular Epidemiology at Leiden University Medical Center and the head of the department of Biomedical Data Sciences. Her research focuses on biomarkers and pathways of metabolic health, aging, and longevity. She leads several large-scale studies, including the Leiden Longevity Study and the VOILA consortium.

Dr. Coleen T. Murphy – Director of LSI Genomics and the James A. Elkins, Jr. Professor in the Life Sciences at Princeton University. Her research uses C. elegans models to study cognitive and reproductive aging and has revealed conserved genetic pathways that extend these processes. She has received numerous awards, including the NIH Director's Pioneer Award and the McKnight Fellowship.

"Each of the new Academy members has a stellar academic career as a geroscientist, and more importantly, was nominated and elected because of their leadership qualities," said Nir Barzilai, MD, President of the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research. "We are excited to work with each of them to spread the promise of extending healthspan from cells to cities."

About AHLR:

The Academy for Health and Lifespan Research (AHLR) is a non-profit organization founded in 2019, dedicated to advancing aging research, supporting scientists, advising on public policy, and fostering collaboration. By uniting the world's leading scientists, laboratories, academic institutions, and drug companies, AHLR strives to encourage breakthroughs in longevity research that are accessible to all.

