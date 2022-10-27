Academy for Urban School Leadership (AUSL) Elevates Student Success with Annual Fundraiser

Philanthropists Greg and Kim Wasson and Institutional Partner DePaul University Honored on November 9, 2022 for Their Support of Equity in Education

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy for Urban School Leadership (AUSL) will host its Annual Benefit Dinner, "Elevating Student Success," on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Four Seasons Chicago Hotel to recognize leaders and institutions who are advancing educational equity.

This year, the AUSL community will celebrate by honoring philanthropists Greg and Kim Wasson for their visionary leadership in and philanthropic support of AUSL's mission to improve educational outcomes for students in underinvested schools and communities.

AUSL will also spotlight DePaul University as an honoree. Through DePaul University's institutional commitment and collaboration, AUSL is able to continue developing more diverse, resilient, and talented teachers for Chicago's neighborhood schools.

AUSL's Executive Director, Donald Feinstein Ph.D., stated, "AUSL's work has always been predicated on educational equity and excellence. Our supporters like Greg and Kim Wasson allow us to grow our teacher training program that has a record of recruiting, training, and retaining highly effective educators. DePaul University's College of Education has provided invaluable support to the Chicago Teacher Residency, educating aspiring teachers whose future contributions will benefit Chicago's students.

AUSL's Advisory Services collaborates and innovates with private and public partners to ensure students in the greatest need come into contact with talented and committed educators to guide them. Current partnerships span 5 states, 50 schools in 9 cities serving 30,000 students.

The AUSL Annual Benefit Dinner helps raise revenue that is essential to fund incremental support for educator training and professional development through the Chicago Teacher Residency program. With over 1,300 graduates, the Chicago Teacher Residency is a ground-breaking innovation and one of our nation's first residency programs.

For information and registration, please visit https://one.bidpal.net/auslbenefitdinner

About AUSL

The Academy for Urban School Leadership (AUSL) is a nonprofit organization that provides equity-focused programming to improve educational outcomes for students in underinvested communities. Through our nationally recognized Teacher Residency Program, AUSL recruits and trains diverse teachers with the passion and skillset to serve long-term in underinvested communities. Through AUSL Advisory Services and the LiberatED Way approach, we leverage two decades of success transforming schools to help schools and school districts across the country.

