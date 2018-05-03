Academy Launches Incubator Accelerator Program with First Project: Disciplina

GRAND CAYMAN, The Cayman Islands, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy - School of Blockchain ("Academy"), today announced their acceptance of Disciplina as the first blockchain project to enter Academy's Incubator Accelerator (IA) program.

The IA program serves to fulfil a key component of Academy's mission to ensure the future of blockchain by offering mentorship and development support for innovative startups and projects in the blockchain sector. As the inaugural Incubator Accelerator project accepted by Academy, Disciplina will help to launch this integral facet of Academy's agenda.

"It's an honor to align with Academy," said Ilya Nikiforov, Disciplina co-founder. "To be recognized as an innovative project is fulfilling to our entire team and with support from Academy's Incubator Accelerator program, we can continue to deliver on our promises to the blockchain industry."

Disciplina is the first blockchain for recruiting and education, working to create verified personal profiles based on academic and professional achievements that can be shared among institutions via blockchain.

"When it came to identifying the first project for our Incubator Accelerator, Disciplina easily stood out as the ideal candidate," said Jason King, Academy co-founder. "Their team has the skill to backup their enthusiasm and it's a privilege to reward that passion - especially for a project that has the potential to turn academia on its head."

Disciplina is a product of TeachMePlease, a program providing an aggregate of academic courses, methods, and mediums from all over the world to connect students with their ideal educational experience. Among its many promising attributes, Disciplina was engineered by former developers for Cardano, a smart contract platform celebrated for its scalability, intricate, and secure architecture.

"We've seen enormous support for Academy over the past few months; the industry's confidence in our mission demonstrates deep alignment with the blockchain ecosystem. The Incubator Accelerator is part of giving back to that ecosystem," said John Souza, Academy co-founder and CEO. "Disciplina's an exciting project that's challenging the status quo in education and we're thrilled to have them in Academy's Incubator Accelerator program. We look forward to this being the first of many projects that we can support as we continue to grow our programs."

