Academy of Art University Alumna Wins Renowned Gucci X Artsthread Global Design Graduate Show

Now in its second year, the Gucci X Artsthread Global Design Graduate Show saw over 5,000 students from 109 countries and 417 art and design universities and colleges around the world enter their work in a variety of areas within the fashion industry.

A recent graduate from the Academy of Art University's School of Fashion's footwear and accessory design program, Quintão took inspiration from the shape and texture of mushrooms, and the compositions of Václav Hálek. Quintão's pioneering footwear and accessory collection Ruffled Burgeon has earned professional recognition for being at the leading edge in fashion design. Her inspired designs combine various textures and folds created in leather, with 3-D printed heels and handbag handles all of which require a broad creative skillset.

"Bell embodies the pioneer spirit that we share in the School of Fashion. Coming to a new country and being the first to go through a new program and to succeed at such a high level is truly impressive," said School of Fashion Executive Director Simon Ungless. "Being selected as a winner of the Gucci X Artsthread Global Design Graduate Show is a testament to Bell's commitment to her chosen craft. She is not only an accomplished designer, she is also technically proficient in making what she designs."

Quintão plans to continue with her Academy education through a new industrial design course being offered this fall, IND 232 01: Footwear and Soft-Goods Modeling, to further develop her skillset in 3-D modeling.

"The entire faculty at Academy of Art University are incredibly proud of Bell," said Dr. Elisa Stephens, President of Academy of Art University. "At the Academy, we strive to support and inspire every creative pioneer in their endeavours and thoroughly enjoy seeing all of their successes."

The Gucci X Artsthread Global Design Graduate Show is an annual event for graduating art and design students worldwide to have their work seen by top fashion decision makers, offering them a compelling opportunity to have their work recognized by those within the fashion industry.

