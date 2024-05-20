SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Academy of Art University students recently embarked on a floor-to-ceiling hand-painted mural inside the SFFD headquarters to honor the rich history and legacy of the city's firefighters. The mural was conceptualized by Captain Jonathan Baxter and is designed by AAU School of Fine Arts student Carmynn Zhang. It will be unveiled at 9 a.m. PT on Monday, May 20th at 698 Second Street, San Francisco.

Academy of Art University and San Francisco Fire Department Unveil Historical Mural by Student Artist Carmynn Zhang at SFFD Headquarters (CNW Group/Academy of Art University)

Located in the rotunda lobby of the fire headquarters, the 21 ft high mural will offer visitors a window into the late 1800s and early 1900s when Engine Company No.5 was in active service, welcoming them visually into the oldest standing firehouse owned by the SFFD. This historical landmark was nearly lost to the community in 2004, threatened with sale or demolition, but thanks to local efforts, it stands as a symbol of strength and resilience today.

At the forefront of the design is the restored Knickerbocker Engine Company No.5 fire engine, originally built in 1855 and creating an illusion that it is parked outside the vintage firehouse. The mural, funded by personal contributions by members of the SFFD and SFFD employee affinity groups, will serve as a visual tribute to the courageous men and women who have served in the San Francisco Fire Department throughout its history.

Members from both the San Francisco Fire Department and Academy of Art University - including student artist Carmynn Zhang - will be available for interview/comment after the unveiling ceremony.

