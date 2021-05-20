Academy of Art University Launches Online Exhibit of Best of the Best Student Work

This year, a collection of over 700 student work is being presented virtually. The caliber of the art and design work of these graduating students is a direct reflection of the Academy's commitment to teaching skills. The emphasis on hands-on learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, and industry participation is what sets Academy of Art University apart from other schools.

"Spring Show is the culmination of years of hard work by extremely talented graduate and undergraduate students", says Academy of Art University President Dr. Elisa Stephens. "Academy students work harder than they ever thought they could. Our classes are rigorous—taught by some of the finest minds working in today's creative industries."

Due to Spring Show still being held exclusively online, this year, the Academy is introducing a slew of new components to its site to create a more interactive and experiential feel. One of these new features is allowing visitors to play some of the fully developed games produced by School of Game Development students on the Spring Show website.

"One of the great benefits of the Spring Show has always been the opportunity it provides for students to show their work directly to industry partners, recruiters, and friends and family. The department is very excited to give students even more opportunities to get exposure to their work," explains David Goodwine, Executive Director of the School of Game Development.

A big part of the Spring Show is the portfolio review for students. So Portfolio Reviews are available for industry professionals who are interested in hiring Academy students. For more information, visit https://springshow.academyart.edu/ or contact: [email protected] .

