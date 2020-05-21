Academy of Art University's Annual Student Exhibition Goes Online

Like in years past, the 2020 Spring Show features extraordinary art and design work from a highly diverse group of students, spanning more than 75 creative disciplines. From paintings and sculptures to fully developed video games and car models, there is no shortage of talent and skill on display.

This year's event will also include virtual and interactive opportunities to continue the Academy's long-standing tradition of connecting its students with leading companies across the globe such as: Laika, Nissan, Tesla, Nike, Mattel, Louis Vuitton, Blue Sky Studios, Riot Games, Chronicle Books and Blizzard.

"For many students, Spring Show is the culmination of years of hard work by extremely talented graduate and undergraduate students," said Academy of Art University President Elisa Stephens. "The experience every year is truly unforgettable. And 2020 is no exception."

For the 2020 Spring Show, the goal of moving the event online was to still give students the platform and opportunity to network with recruiters from global companies and get their portfolios reviewed for feedback from industry experts via Zoom.

"The best thing about being a part of Spring Show is that you get to meet people from many different industries here. It's all about connections. You get to talk with people. It's a good way to create connections, and maybe like an internship or even a full-time job," said An Nguyen, Product Designer at Facebook and Academy alum.

The 2020 Spring Show is now open to the public. Explore the best of the best student work and get more information at: https://springshow.academyart.edu/ .

If you are interested in interviewing the faculty experts for insights into the 2020 Spring Show please contact [email protected] .

You can also schedule a personalized tour to review student work for career opportunities. Please call 415-618-8899, or email us at [email protected] for more information.

