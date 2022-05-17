Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine Issues a Statement on the Shortage of Infant Formula

A global organization of medical doctors whose mission is to educate and empower health professionals to support and manage breastfeeding, lactation, and human milk feeding.

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine (ABM) recognizes that the shortage of breastmilk substitutes (infant formula) has reached critical levels in some areas and issues recommendation in order to help support the safety and health of mothers, infants, and children. The following are highlights of the full statement by ABM President Ann Kellams, MD, IBCLC, FAAP, FABM on behalf of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine.

Read the full statement on www.bfmed.org, for important details and recommendations for the following groups below. Please note that this press release does not include the full recommendations and notes/references for each group mentioned below.

Currently pregnant or expecting a baby : Consider potential infant formula shortages and risks when making your decisions and plans about infant feeding. Seek prenatal breastfeeding education and connect with healthcare providers and hospitals that are supportive of breastfeeding.

: Consider potential infant formula shortages and risks when making your decisions and plans about infant feeding. Seek prenatal breastfeeding education and connect with healthcare providers and hospitals that are supportive of breastfeeding. Currently not breastfeeding or currently not making any breast milk: Important dos and don'ts when you cannot find formula. Read full statement for further information.

Important dos and don'ts when you cannot find formula. Currently partially breastfeeding: Consider transitioning back to full breastfeeding while the shortage remains. This is healthy for your infant and also will help lessen some of the demand on the current supply. Read full statement for further information .

Consider transitioning back to full breastfeeding while the shortage remains. This is healthy for your infant and also will help lessen some of the demand on the current supply. . Currently exclusively breastfeeding: Consider donating your excess milk to a local milk bank that is certified by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA) or similar organization. Read full statement for further information .

Consider donating your excess milk to a local milk bank that is certified by the Human Milk Banking Association of (HMBANA) or similar organization. . Recommendation for healthcare professionals: Be sure you are consulting and accessing the most recent, evidence-based recommendations. Formula supplementation should be reserved only for medical indications. * Read full statement for further information.

Be sure you are consulting and accessing the most recent, evidence-based recommendations. Formula supplementation should be reserved only for medical indications. Recommendations for communities, societies, and governments: Start making plans now to help avoid a crisis such as this in the future by putting in place structural, systemic resources and supports for all expectant and new families to decrease the need for unnecessary supplementation of breastfeeding infants. Read full statement for further information.

About the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine

The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine is a global organization of medical doctors with over 1,000 members whose mission is to educate and empower health professionals to support and manage breastfeeding, lactation, and human milk feeding in order to achieve healthier lives worldwide through excellence in the medical care of breastfeeding and lactation. We curate, support, and share high-quality research and innovative solutions and strive to ensure that professionals are enabled to support and nurture families with safe and effective care. www.bfmed.org

