Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers Announces Enrollment for 2026 Certified Portfolio Manager® (CPM®) Program

Selective cohort program includes online curriculum and in-person residency at the University of Denver Daniels College of Business

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM®) has opened enrollment for the 2026 Certified Portfolio Manager® (CPM®) program, a professional designation designed for discretionary portfolio managers, investment advisors, and institutional investment professionals seeking advanced portfolio construction and risk management education.

The 2026 program begins March 6, 2026, with required online coursework, followed by a three-day, in-person residency in September 2026 hosted at the University of Denver Daniels College of Business in Denver, Colorado.

The CPM® program focuses on applied portfolio management, risk oversight, fiduciary responsibility, and peer review of investment strategy. Participants complete structured coursework and engage in live discussions and case-based learning during the on-campus residency.

"The role of discretionary portfolio managers continues to evolve amid changing markets, regulation, and client expectations," said Jesse Davis, Executive Director of ACPM®. "The CPM® program was designed to provide experienced professionals with rigorous, practice-based education focused specifically on portfolio management."

The program is structured to accommodate working professionals. Candidates complete online modules prior to attending the residency, where they participate in collaborative sessions led by faculty and industry practitioners.

Enrollment is limited to maintain an interactive learning environment.

The September residency will be held in partnership with the University of Denver Daniels College of Business and will include faculty-led instruction and peer engagement.

Registration for the 2026 cohort is currently open. Additional program details, eligibility requirements, and registration information can be found at:

https://www.academyofcpm.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1987092

About the Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers

The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM®) is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to advancing the practice and professionalism of discretionary portfolio management. ACPM® offers the Certified Portfolio Manager® (CPM®) designation for investment professionals seeking advanced portfolio management education.

