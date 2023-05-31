Academy of CPM Announces CPM Candidate Program

Certification allows entry-level Portfolio Managers to advance their education and knowledge

DENVER, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM) is pleased to announce the Certified Portfolio Manager Candidate (CPMC) Program. The CPMC® Program allows entry-level portfolio managers and finance professionals to advance their education and knowledge of fundamental security analysis, asset allocation, and portfolio management concepts to better manage discretionary portfolios. The CPMC Program is the first level and step to becoming a Certified Portfolio Manager (CPM®).

CPMC is open to professionals that meet at least one (1) of the following criteria:

  • Currently enrolled for certificate, diploma or academic degree providing evidence of a four-year undergraduate degree
  • Recent diploma or academic degree providing evidence of a four-year undergraduate degree (within past 3 years)
  • 1 or more years of employment in the financial services industry.

Coursework is fully online and self-paced. Successful completion awards candidates the CPMC® certification and gives them the opportunity to earn the full CPM® designation within three years. A CPMC becomes a member of the Academy of CPM, joining an elite community of serious Portfolio Managers committed to being the best in the industry.

For more information or to enroll in the 2023 Program, please visit https://www.academyofcpm.org/.

About ACPM
The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM) is an independent organization that creates and manages a credentialed program of excellence for training discretionary portfolio managers. The collaborative and continuous learning experience enables portfolio managers to achieve a higher level of expertise in multiple facets in an ever-changing and dynamic global economy.

