Academy of Emergency Nursing to Induct Eight Fellows

Nurses recognized for expertise in pediatrics, research, education, leadership development

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association and Academy of Emergency Nursing on Tuesday announced eight nurses who will be inducted into the Academy for their significant impact within the specialty.

"These eight nurses exemplify what the Academy recognizes: enduring and substantial contributions to the specialty of emergency nursing," said AEN Board Chairperson Andi Foley, DNP, APRN-CNS, EMT, CEN, FAEN. "Their leadership has led to advancements across the profession in the areas of research, education, clinical practice and advocacy. Their legacy will provide a pathway for the next generation of emergency nursing leaders."

The 2026 class of fellows will be formally inducted into the Academy during a ceremony at Emergency Nursing 2026 in Phoenix this September:

Camilia Brandt, MS, RN, CEN, of Texas

Christian Burchill, PhD, MSN, RN, CEN, of Pennsylvania

Rebecca Salisbury Lash, PhD, MPP, RN, CEN, CNL, NPD-BC, of California

Michele Lee, DNP, RN, CEN, NPD-BC, of Virginia

Margaret Letitia, BSN, RN, CEN, EMT-P, of Connecticut

Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, MBA, RN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, FNP-C, NE-BC, of Maine

Christien van der Linden, PhD, MSc, MANP, RN, of the Netherlands

Steve Weinman, MSc, BSN, RN, EMT, CEN, NHDP-BC, TCRN, of New Jersey

"This international group of women and men represents the numerous ways emergency nurses improve patient care and strengthen the specialty wherever they work," said ENA President Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC. "Their contributions reflect exceptional individual achievement and leadership in pediatrics, pre-hospital response, research, education and leadership development."

The Emergency Nurses Association established the Academy of Emergency Nursing in 2004. Through 2025, the Academy inducted 220 emergency nurses whose experience goes above and beyond being an outstanding nurse and devoted ENA member.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Paige Fumo Fox

Communications and Media Relations Manager

847.460.4042

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association