ENA Foundation Names Emerald Award Recipients

Awards recognize key individuals, strategic partners who have helped shape Foundation since 1991

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ENA Foundation on Tuesday named 35 individuals and partners as recipients of Emerald Awards, highlighting those who have had a lasting, meaningful and mission-driven impact on the Foundation's 35-year history.

The recipients include 16 individuals, 12 Emergency Nurses Association councils and seven strategic and corporate partners. ENA Foundation Chairperson Kim Russo described the inaugural class as a group of donors, leaders and advocates without whom the Foundation would not be where it is today. Started in 1991, the ENA Foundation has awarded more than $7 million to thousands of emergency nurses through grants and scholarships.

"Their generosity, leadership and unwavering support have made a lasting difference not only for the Foundation, but for the emergency nursing community as a whole," Russo said. "We are proud to honor the impact they have had over the past 35 years and recognize the strong foundation they have helped build for the future."

Among the recipients is Christine Gisness, whose been involved with the Foundation since its inception. Gisness previously served as Foundation chair and, along with her husband, developed the Gisness Advanced Practice Scholarship. Russo said Gisness "truly represents what it means to lead through service and give back in a meaningful way."

The Emerald Awards will also honor one of the Foundation's oldest partners: Sigma Theta Tau. The two organizations came together in 1993 to establish the Foundation's first joint research grant. Russo said the $6,000 grant has been a cornerstone of the Foundation's efforts to advance emergency nursing research and support nurses who are making a difference every day.

Emerald Award recipients, as well as the Foundation's 35th anniversary, will be recognized at Emergency Nursing 2026 in Phoenix.

"This award is more than just highlighting an anniversary; it's about recognizing the individuals, organizations and corporations who have invested in the ENA Foundation throughout the last 35 years and celebrating their impact on our mission," Russo said.

The ENA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, is the philanthropic partner of the Emergency Nurses Association. The Foundation supports emergency nurses and advances the specialty through scholarships, research grants and emergency funding. Since 1991, the ENA Foundation has awarded more than $7 million to more than 3,000 emergency nurses, helping them earn degrees, expand their skills through continuing education and conduct research projects directly related to emergency nursing.

See the full list of Emerald Award recipients below:

- Vicky Bradley - Mickey Forness - Gordon Lee Gillespie - Michigan ENA Council - Chris Gisness - Minnesota ENA Council - James Hoelz - New Jersey ENA Council - Patricia Kunz Howard - New York ENA Council - Thelma Kuska - Ohio ENA Council - Nancy Mannion - Pennsylvania ENA Council - Peggy McCall - Texas ENA Council - The Oglesby Family - Virginia ENA Council - Stephen O'Neil - Washington ENA Council - Lynne Smith - Academy and Brooks Running - Sally K. Snow - Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing - Jeff Solheim - Hillrom - Joan Somes - NSO - Jackie Taylor-Wynkoop - Sigma Theta Tau - California ENA Council - Stryker - Indiana ENA Council - Teleflex - Kentucky ENA Council



About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Mike Tish

Communications Specialist

847.460.4142

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association