ENA Announces Fifth Class of ENDVR Fellows

Fellows to further examine how certain factors help or hinder emergency care for vulnerable populations

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association announced on Thursday its fifth class of Emergency Nursing Developing Voices Research Fellows. The two fellows will add a front-line perspective to the growing body of emergency nursing research.

The 2026 ENDVR Fellows are:

Elizabeth Ryann Thompson, MSN-Ed, RN, CNE, CNEcl, CCRN, of Canyon, Texas, is an emergency and critical care nurse, nurse educator and doctoral candidate who currently serves as a full-time nursing instructor at West Texas A&M University. As an ENDVR Fellow, Thompson hopes to explore how factors such as race, socioeconomic status, language or communication style influence triage decision-making in the emergency department.



Kristie Van Waus, DNP, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CPEN, NPD-BC, of Cape Coral, Florida, is an emergency department nurse manager, nursing instructor and sexual assault nurse examiner. Van Waus understands the importance of ensuring patients feel heard and understood, and through the ENDVR Fellowship, she aims to examine how social determinants of health impact nurse-patient communication and the delivery of compassionate, trauma-informed care in the emergency department.

"I'm incredibly excited about this fifth class of ENDVR fellows, whose lived experiences have inspired them to help address some of the most important challenges facing emergency nursing today," said ENA President Dustin Bass. "It was clear that both Elizabeth and Kristie see beyond the data and recognize the people at the heart of their research question. I have no doubt their work will help improve outcomes for the patients and communities we serve."

Launched in 2022, the ENDVR Fellowship seeks to mentor the next generation of researchers by improving access to structured research development and training. The program also strives to grow the pipeline of emergency nursing researchers who are working to positively impact patient outcomes in the field. It is supported through the ENA Foundation and guided by ENA's Emergency Nursing Research Advisory Council.

As Fellows, Thompson and Van Waus will attend Emergency Nursing 2026 in Phoenix to participate in research activities. They will also partner with a mentor from the Emergency Nursing Research Advisory Council; develop a research project to be conducted locally; attend advisory council meetings; and present their results and findings at Emergency Nursing 2027.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.



ENA Media Contact:

Mike Tish

Communications Specialist

847.460.4142

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association