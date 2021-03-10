Academy of General Dentistry Names Colleen Lawler, CAE, IOM, as New Executive Director

"We are tremendously pleased that Colleen will be leading the Academy of General Dentistry," said AGD President Bruce L. Cassis, DDS, MAGD. "Bringing someone to the organization with this range of business skills and proven experience in association management gives AGD the strategic leadership needed to expand our services and support to general dentists."

"I am excited about this opportunity to lead AGD as it continues to provide exceptional programs for general dentists."

Lawler joins AGD during a time when general dentists and the profession are facing new challenges. She will lead the organization by initiating new membership and governance models that will increase opportunities for general dentists to interact with AGD and its high-quality programs, services and benefits. As the executive director, Lawler will oversee the strategic, operational, financial and governance plans of the organization to help it achieve its mission and objectives.

"I am pleased and excited about this opportunity to lead AGD and its staff as it continues to provide exceptional programs and services to support general dentists," said Lawler. "This is a pivotal time for the organization, as the industry is facing unprecedented changes and challenges as a result of COVID-19. I look forward to the exciting possibilities and challenges that await me — and AGD — as we work to provide much-needed services."

Lawler has extensive experience in driving membership growth, developing strong boards and engaging team members. She was previously the executive director of the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists (SCA), where she launched innovative learning opportunities, expanded member programs, increased membership and corporate sponsorship, and led strategic development planning.

Prior to her work at SCA, she worked for the American Medical Association as vice president, Membership, Business Operations and Strategy, where she achieved five consecutive years of membership increase. She also held a leadership role with the American Academy of Family Physicians. Her work in the association field began with the National Association of Realtors.

Lawler is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Chicago. She is a certified association executive (CAE) from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). Lawler has served on numerous committees, councils and boards, including ASAE, Association Forum and Kansas City Society of Association Executives. She has also served in volunteer roles in her local community.

