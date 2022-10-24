Academy of Insurance Audiobook Reaches #1 on Amazon!...

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, two books published by the Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance reached #1 and #2 on Amazon's Property Insurance category, respectively. The audiobook version of "Property and Casualty Insurance Concepts Simplified: The Ultimate "How To" Insurance Guide for Agents, Brokers, Underwriters, and Adjusters" by Christopher Boggs and read by George Jack; and the Paperback version of "Wow! I Never Knew That! 12 of the Most Misunderstood and Misused P&C Insurance Coverages, Concepts and Exclusions." Both titles have consistently performed at a top level for all of 2022. The Number One ranking for "Property and Casualty Insurance Concepts Simplified" this week proves that the content and presentation of the audiobook continues to resonate with the Insurance Journal and Academy audiences and has a wider appeal beyond those communities.

According to Patrick Wraight, the Director of the Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance, "We are incredibly proud of our books. We knew that this book was being well received but for it to rank as an Amazon #1 best seller is more than we hoped for. I am humbled and grateful for the reception that it still receives."

About Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance

The Academy of Insurance is a Wells Media Group Company, which serves as an online learning center for P/C insurance professionals. Other brands of Wells Media Group include: Insurance Journal, the P/C insurance industry's leading website and magazine; Claims Journal, for P/C claims professionals; Carrier Management which provides news and research for insurance company leaders; Insurance Journal TV, a media site featuring insurance industry videos and podcasts, and MyNewMarkets.com, a searchable insurance markets directory which connects thousands of insurance agents with market providers every day.

Media Contact:

Patrick Wraight

800-897-9965 x 166

[email protected]

SOURCE Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance