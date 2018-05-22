Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Appoints Cynthia Reilly as Senior Vice President

"AMCP is fortunate to have someone of Cynthia's expertise and experience onboard," said AMCP CEO Susan A. Cantrell, RPh, CAE. "She has distinguished herself as a leader on many health care issues that are front and center to the interests of AMCP and its members. Cynthia also brings with her a wealth of executive leadership experience that will support AMCP as the organization undergoes significant growth and fulfills an ambitious new strategic plan."

Ms. Reilly's responsibilities include overseeing AMCP's communications, marketing, membership, meetings, human resources, and education divisions.

Prior to AMCP, Ms. Reilly served at The Pew Charitable Trusts where she was project director of the substance use prevention and treatment initiative. In this role, she worked on federal and state initiatives to reduce the inappropriate use of prescription opioids and expand access to treatment for substance use disorders. She advanced this work in part through stakeholder engagement, media outreach, advocacy, research, and providing technical assistance to state and federal stakeholders.

Before joining Pew, Ms. Reilly worked at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) for nearly 17 years in various roles aimed at improving the safety and effectiveness of medication use. As director of ASHP's medication safety and quality division, her work included developing clinical policy initiatives aimed at ensuring availability and integrity of medicines. She also coordinated industry-sponsored continuing education programs for pharmacists and other healthcare professionals, and developed publications to guide operational and clinical aspects of pharmacy practice.

Ms. Reilly earned a bachelor-of-science degree in pharmacy from Temple University School of Pharmacy, and a master-of-science degree in global health and medical policy from George Mason University School of Policy and Government. She's a registered pharmacist in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

About AMCP

The Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy is the nation's leading professional association dedicated to increasing patient access to affordable medicines, improving health outcomes and ensuring the wise use of health care dollars. Through evidence- and value-based strategies and practices, the Academy's 8,000 pharmacists, physicians, nurses and other practitioners manage medication therapies for the 300 million Americans served by health plans, pharmacy benefit management firms, emerging care models and government. www.amcp.org.

