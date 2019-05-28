Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Names New National Media Spokespeople For 2019-2022

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, has appointed four registered dietitian nutritionists to three-year terms as media spokespeople and reappointed six spokespeople to another term.

The Academy's national volunteer spokesperson network consists of 29 registered dietitian nutritionists who conduct thousands of nutrition and healthful eating interviews on behalf of the Academy each year with print, broadcast and online media.

As registered dietitian nutritionists, Academy spokespeople are the food and nutrition experts. They have fulfilled rigorous educational and practice requirements, including at least a bachelor's degree (most spokespeople hold advanced degrees), completed a supervised practice program and passed a national registration examination — in addition to maintaining continuing education requirements for recertification.

The following registered dietitian nutritionists have been appointed as new Academy spokespeople for 2019-2022. Their term begins June 1:

Yasi Ansari , MS, RD, CSSD, Los Angeles, Calif. , is the assistant director of performance nutrition at the University of California – Berkeley . Her areas of expertise include disease prevention, medical nutrition therapy, sports nutrition and fitness, wellness nutrition and women's nutrition.

, is the assistant director of performance nutrition at the – . Her areas of expertise include disease prevention, medical nutrition therapy, sports nutrition and fitness, wellness nutrition and women's nutrition. Jerlyn Jones , MS, MPA, RDN, LD, CLT, Atlanta, Ga. , is in private practice. Her areas of expertise include diabetes, food insecurity, food sensitivities, heart disease and obesity and weight management.

, is in private practice. Her areas of expertise include diabetes, food insecurity, food sensitivities, heart disease and obesity and weight management. Amy Kimberlain, RD , LD/N, CDE, Miami, Fla. , is a certified diabetes educator at Baptist Health South Florida. She's fluent in Spanish and her areas of expertise include children's nutrition, diabetes, disease prevention, Latino nutrition and vegetarian nutrition.

, is a certified diabetes educator at Baptist Health South Florida. She's fluent in Spanish and her areas of expertise include children's nutrition, diabetes, disease prevention, Latino nutrition and vegetarian nutrition. Alicia Romano , MS, RD, LDN, CNSC, Boston, Mass. , is an outpatient specialized clinical dietitian at Tufts Medical Center. Her areas of expertise include cancer nutrition, celiac disease, food allergies, gastrointestinal nutrition and sports nutrition and fitness.

The Academy has also reappointed six spokespeople for 2019-2022:

Sonya Angelone , MS, RDN, CLT, San Francisco, Calif.

Jennifer Bruning , MS, RDN, LDN, Chicago, Ill.

Robin Foroutan , MS, RDN, HHC, New York, N.Y.

Libby Mills , MS, RDN, LDN, FAND, Philadelphia, Pa.

Caroline Passerrello , MS, RDN, LDN, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Angel Planells , MS, RDN, CD, FAND, Seattle, Wash.

More information on the Academy and its spokespeople, including full biographies and headshots, can be found in the Academy's downloadable 2019-2020 Media Guide.

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

