Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics: Personalize Your Plate During National Nutrition Month® 2021

"America is a cultural melting pot, so you can't expect everyone's food choices to look the same," said registered dietitian nutritionist Su-Nui Escobar, a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in Miami, Fla. "Eating is meant to be a joyful experience. As supermarkets increasingly diversify their shelves to meet the needs of their customers, it's becoming easier to create nutritious meals that align with a variety of cultural preferences."

During National Nutrition Month®, the Academy encourages everyone to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits they can follow all year long. The Academy encourages seeking the advice of registered dietitian nutritionists – the food and nutrition experts who can help develop individualized eating and activity plans to meet people's health goals.

"Variety is the spice of life and that's how people should view their meals," Escobar said. Spice up your menus with the foods and flavors you enjoy and add new flavors to spark excitement in your cooking. "Developing healthful eating habits does not require drastic lifestyle changes. A registered dietitian nutritionist can help you incorporate the foods you enjoy into your life."

Registered dietitian nutritionists help clients fine-tune traditional recipes, provide alternative cooking methods and other healthful advice for incorporating family-favorite foods into everyday meals. To find a registered dietitian nutritionist near you, use the Academy's online Find an Expert service.

National Nutrition Month®

National Nutrition Month® was initiated in 1973 as National Nutrition Week, and it became a month-long observance in 1980 in response to growing interest in nutrition. The second Wednesday of March is Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, an annual celebration of the dedication of RDNs as the leading advocates for advancing the nutritional status of Americans and people around the world. This year's observance will be March 10.

As part of National Nutrition Month®, the Academy's website will host resources to spread the message of good nutrition and the importance of an overall healthy lifestyle for all. Follow National Nutrition Month® on the Academy's social media channels including Facebook and Twitter using #NationalNutritionMonth.

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

