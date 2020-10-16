Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics To Present 2020 Medallion Awards To Eight Members For Service To Academy, Profession

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics will honor eight registered dietitian nutritionists with the prestigious 2020 Medallion Awards, in recognition of outstanding service and leadership in the Academy and the nutrition and dietetics profession. Medallion Awards have honored Academy members each year since 1976. The 2020 Medallion Award recipients are:

Jacqueline R. Berning , PhD, RD, CSSD, Castle Rock, Colo.

An Academy member since 1987, Berning is a professor and chair of the health science department at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs .

Mary Pat Raimondi Bertacchi , MS, RD, Annapolis, Md.

Mary Pat Raimondi Bertacchi , MS, RD, Annapolis, Md.

An Academy member since 1975, Bertacchi is the former vice president of strategic policy and partnerships at the Academy and a program director at the University of Minnesota .





Kristine Larson Clark , PhD, RDN, FACSM, FAND, State College, Pa

An Academy member since 1978, Clark is the former director of sports nutrition and an adjunct associate research professor of kinesiology at Penn State University .





Alison B. Evert , MS, RD, CDE, Kirkland, Wash.

An Academy member since 1987, Evert is the manager of nutrition and diabetes programs at the University of Washington Neighborhood Clinics.





Joyce A. Gilbert , PhD, RDN, St. Charles, Ill.

An Academy member since 1987, Gilbert is the president and chief executive officer of the Association of Nutrition and Foodservice Professionals.





An Academy member since 1985, Holben is a professor of nutrition and hospitality management, the Gillespie Distinguished Scholar and director of the Office of Food and Nutrition Security at the University of Mississippi .

Sherri L. Jones , MBA, MS, RDN, LDN, SSGB, FAND, Wexford, Pa.

An Academy member since 1987, Jones is a senior improvement specialist at UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Kendra K. Kattelmann , PhD, RDN, LN, FAND, Brookings, S.D.

An Academy member since 1978, Kattelmann is a distinguished professor and head of the health and nutritional sciences department at South Dakota State University .





