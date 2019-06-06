Academy of Scholars research symposium prompts dialogue about latest in science

"The annual Feinstein Academy convenes leading scientists previously honored by the Feinstein Institute with Match and Marsh Lectures, Cerami and Ross Prizes, and with Elmezzi Graduate School alumni making significant contributions to science and medicine," said Kevin. J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institute. "It is an international scientific event fostering new seeds of innovation and collaboration."

This year, the symposium's attendees – who gathered at Oheka Castle in Huntington, N.Y. on May 22 – heard lectures from:

Louis W. Sullivan , MD, of The Morehouse School of Medicine , who highlighted the issue of health equity across the country and the need to move the needle forward;

of The , who highlighted the issue of health equity across the country and the need to move the needle forward; Thomas McGinn , MD, MPH , director of the Feinstein Institute's Institute of Health Innovations & Outcomes Research, who focused his remarks on the importance of developing evidence-based interventions to improve health outcomes;

, director of the Feinstein Institute's Institute of Health Innovations & Outcomes Research, who focused his remarks on the importance of developing evidence-based interventions to improve health outcomes; Levi A. Garraway , MD, PhD , of Eli Lilly and Company, who discussed the latest developments to bring precision medicine to cancer patients;

, of Eli Lilly and Company, who discussed the latest developments to bring precision medicine to cancer patients; Timothy R. Billiar , MD, of the University of Pittsburgh , who reviewed the topic of the immune system's response after injury;

of the , who reviewed the topic of the immune system's response after injury; Ben Lu , MD, PhD , a 2013 graduate of The Elmezzi Graduate School where he was mentored by Dr. Tracey, and currently serving at the China -based Third Xiangya Hospital of Central South University , who detailed his latest work on immunothrombosis in sepsis;

, a 2013 graduate of The Elmezzi Graduate School where he was mentored by Dr. Tracey, and currently serving at the -based Third Xiangya Hospital of Central , who detailed his latest work on immunothrombosis in sepsis; and Rudolph L. Leibel , MD, of Columbia University , who presented his latest research on the use of stem cell-based approaches to analyze the physiology of diabetes and obesity.

"The event offers a unique interdisciplinary forum for our investigators, physicians and staff to connect and share their latest in translational research with the goal of producing knowledge to cure disease," said Annette T. Lee, PhD, dean of the Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine and associate professor at the Feinstein Institute.

About the Feinstein Institute

The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider in New York. Home to 50 research laboratories and to clinical research throughout dozens of hospitals and outpatient facilities, the Feinstein Institute includes 4,000 researchers and staff who are making breakthroughs in molecular medicine, genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we empower imagination and pioneer discovery, visit feinstein.northwell.edu.

