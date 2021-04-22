Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida Elects 15 Members

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida (ASEMFL), has elected 15 new members for their outstanding contributions in science, engineering, medicine. This brings the total membership to 181. The group originated with 140 inaugural members who hold the highest career distinction in the United States as members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

National Academy members who live or work in Florida have automatic membership in ASEMFL. ASEMFL members are from universities, public agencies and industries statewide. Election into the Academy is an almost year long process that starts in August of every year and concludes in April, the next year.

The not-for-profit ASEMFL was founded in 2018 at the University of Central Florida. ASEMFL provides expert advice on some of the most pressing challenges facing the State of Florida. The group's work can help shape sound policies, inform public opinion, and advance developments in science, engineering, and medicine.

The new members include:

Maria, T. Abreau, Professor of Medicine, University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine

Citation: Advanced understanding of therapeutic drug monitoring genotype-phenotype associations in inflammatory bowel diseases

Deborah C. Beidel, Pegasus and Trustee Professor of Psychology, University of Central Florida

Citation: Development, validation, and implementation of effective social treatment for children and PTSD for Veterans

Robert H. Byrne, Distinguished University Professor, College of Marine Science, University of South Florida

Citation: Pioneering research and developments in marine science, particularly seawater physical chemistry

Roberta D. Goode, Founder and President, ALTREC, LLC

Citation: Well respected business leader, entrepreneur and employer in the area of quality and regulatory sciences

James R. Lewis, Distinguished User Experience Researcher, MeasuringU, LLC

Citation: Development of the IBM widely used usability test and for technological innovations for the first smart phone

Israel Morejon, President, Integrated Engineering Technology

Citation: Pioneering technologies for LED, HVAC, wireless communications, thermodynamics, software, and nanotechnology

Stephen D. Nimer, Director, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami

Citation: Groundbreaking discoveries, led major trials, mentored many researchers and obtained NCI designation

Guillermo Prado, Vice Provost of Faculty Affairs, and Dean of the Graduate School and Professor of Nursing and Health Studies, Public Health Sciences and Psychology, University of Miami

Citation: Creating science-based youth prevention interventions and taking them to scale nationally and internationally

Adalio T. Sanchez, President, S Group Advisory, LLC

Citation: Contributions to the development of world-class Information Technology industry standards and computing systems

Sudeep Sarkar, Professor and Chair, Computer Science and Engineering Department, University of South Florida

Citation: Distinguished contributions in computer vision and pattern recognition, perceptual organization and biometrics

Christine E. Schmidt, J Crayton Pruitt Family Endowed Chair, and Chair, Department of Biomedical Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Florida

Citation: Innovation of biomedical technologies impacting thousands and university and national biomedical engineering leadership

Sudipta Seal, Professor and Chair, Materials Science and Engineering, University of Central Florida

Citation: Outstanding research in multi-functional redox active nanoengineered oxide, leadership in MSE-nano education

Yuk-Ching Tse-Dinh, Director and Distinguished University Professor, Biomolecular Sciences Institute and Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Florida International University

Citation: Seminal research on bacterial genome structure regulation and pioneering countermeasures against superbugs

Carolyn M. Tucker, Florida Blue Endowed Chair in Health Disparities Research, Distinguished Alumni Professor, Professor of Psychology and of Community Health, University of Florida

Citation: Creating science-based tools health promotion and culturally sensitive health care in underserved communities

Jeffrey M. Vance, Professor, Dr. John T. Macdonald Foundation Department of Human Genetics, University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine

Citation: Neurogenetics research expert who has made outstanding contributions to gene discovery for major human diseases

Contact:

Kimberly Lewis

[email protected]

SOURCE University of Central Florida

Related Links

https://www.asemfl.org

