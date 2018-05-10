Academy of the Sacred Heart Announces Damian Hermann as Interim Head of School

Hermann has spent his entire career in Catholic education. His first years were at Notre Dame in Harper Woods. He then moved on to Dearborn Divine Child High School. At Divine Child, he taught German and served as the alumni director before transitioning into administration, first as Assistant Principal then as Principal. While at Divine Child, Hermann led and supported a number of initiatives, including a major capital campaign and strategic planning project, designed to ensure that the school was fulfilling its mission long into the future.

In 2016, Hermann was recruited by the Archdiocese of New York where he presently serves as Regional Superintendent, Manhattan Region. In this capacity, he oversees the academic, enrollment and fiscal work of 22 Manhattan Region schools in partnership with the Office of Superintendent of Schools.

Throughout his career, Hermann has focused on building relationships in support of the work of school improvement. He believes that "a vibrant school is a living organism that must be able to meet the infinite spiritual, academic, social and emotional needs of all students. To do this, the school must be a transparent, reflective organization that is flexible enough to change when change is required and in the best interest of the student. However, a school must also be certain enough to hold fast to its principles and not fall prey to pressures that pull it away from what it knows to be true."

Ryan Marsh, chair of the Academy of the Sacred Heart's Board of Trustees, expects that "Damian will be enthusiastically welcomed by the school community. His exceptional past experiences will shape the Academy of the Sacred Heart's bright future."

Upon learning that he was selected to serve as the Interim Head of the Academy of the Sacred Heart, Hermann noted, "I am thrilled at the opportunity to be part of an organization that centers itself in educating the whole child from birth to twelfth grade. The unique educational work done at ASH provides an opportunity that truly comes a once in a lifetime. As a member of the Network of Sacred Heart Schools, and under the leadership of Sr. Bridget Bearss, ASH has developed into a special community. I am honored to be part the next chapter carrying forward the dedication and commitment that has made the Academy of Sacred Heart the oldest and best independent Catholic school in Michigan."

Hermann holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Michigan and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Madonna University. He and his family are excited "to be coming home."

The Academy of the Sacred Heart was founded in 1851 and is Michigan's oldest independent school. Located at 1250 Kensington Road in Bloomfield Hills, it is a Catholic, college-preparatory school for girls (infant-Grade 12) and boys (infant-Grade 8) of many cultures and faiths. The Academy is a member of the Network of Sacred Heart Schools, which includes 24 schools in the U.S.-Canada and affiliation with the Society of the Sacred Heart in 41 countries around the world. For more information, visit us on the Web at www.ashmi.org or call 248-646-8900.

