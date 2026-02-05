Academy of the Sacred Heart Launches $1.8 Million "Nourishing Our Future" Capital Campaign

Doman Family Announces $1 Million Leadership Gift at State of the School

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy of the Sacred Heart announced the public launch of Nourishing Our Future, a $1.8 million initiative to transform the school's dining experience with a new commercial kitchen, renovated dining and gathering spaces, and a daily on-campus lunch program serving healthy meals for students. Rooted in Sacred Heart's mission to educate the whole child, mind, body, and spirit, the campaign reflects the school's commitment to wellness, sustainability, and community.

The campaign was officially unveiled at the school's annual State of the School address, where Kris and Brittany Doman, parents to Charlotte (Class of 2034), Wells (Class of 2036), Harper (Class of 2038), and Sadie (Class of 2040) announced a transformational $1 million leadership commitment to the project. Their generosity anchors the campaign and will name the new dining space the 'Doman Dining Hall'.

"This campaign is about creating spaces that bring our community together," said Damian Hermann, Head of School. "By investing in a commercial kitchen and hospitable dining environments, we are enhancing daily life for our students and ensuring our facilities reflect the values at the heart of a Sacred Heart education. We are deeply grateful to the Doman family for their extraordinary leadership and generosity."

A Leadership Gift Rooted in Family and Mission

For the Doman family, the campaign represents both gratitude for their family's experience at Sacred Heart and a desire to invest in spaces that bring the community together.

"Sacred Heart has been an incredibly special place for our family," said the Domans. "We truly believe it is one of the best schools in the state, educating the whole child - academically, spiritually, athletically, and through extracurriculars and clubs that help students grow into their very best selves from a young age. Our children are guided and loved in a way that feels like a true partnership. We are honored to play a part in supporting this mission, for our children and their classmates, in a way that allows every child to develop habits that support their well-being for years to come."

Their leadership gift provides the essential foundation for the dining program, creating a hub for student learning, shared meals, and community connection.

Plum Market Partnership Brings Immediate Impact

Starting fall 2026, Plum Market Food Service will prepare daily, on-campus meals in Sacred Heart's new commercial kitchen. The company provides healthy, kid-friendly options with attention to portion size, allergens, and food sensitivities, using all-natural, organic, sustainable, and locally sourced ingredients.

The partnership is personal for Plum Market founders. CEO Matt Jonna and his wife, Sacred Heart trustee Michelle Jonna, are parents of alumna Bella (Class of 2019). The connection runs deep for the family, as Marc and Evyenia Jonna are also parents of alumnae Maria (Class of 2017) and Katerina (Class of 2021).

"Sacred Heart holds a special place in our family's life," said Matt Jonna. "This partnership is about more than serving healthy and delicious meals, it's about creating daily moments where students can gather, connect, and thrive."

Moving Forward

"This project will benefit every student, every day," Hermann added. "It is an investment in health, community, and the Sacred Heart experience, today and for generations to come."

"This project will benefit every student, every day," Hermann added. "It is an investment in health, community, and the Sacred Heart experience, today and for generations to come."

About Academy of the Sacred Heart

Academy of the Sacred Heart continues the tradition of faith, knowledge, and excellence first established in 1851. As Michigan's oldest independent school, Sacred Heart proudly offers a Catholic, college-preparatory education to girls (infant-Grade 12) and boys (infant-Grade 8) of all faiths. Through learning, serving and leading, students are instilled with the confidence, self-awareness, and integrity needed to become thoughtful and impactful citizens of the world. Through intentional class sizes and endless opportunities to grow and succeed, Academy of the Sacred Heart develops each child from student to whole person.

About Plum Market

Founded in 2007 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Plum Market is a privately owned modern market offering natural, organic, and specialty products alongside full-service grocery and wellness essentials. With more than 30 grocery, airport, and foodservice locations throughout Michigan, Florida, Texas, Ohio and Virginia, with new locations announced in California, Nebraska, and Florida. Plum Market features partnerships with regional producers, elevated wine tastings, and hospitality-driven shopping experiences. For more information, visit plummarket.com and follow @PlumMarket on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

