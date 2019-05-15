Academy of Whole Learning Gifted $1 Million to Establish Scholarship Fund

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy of Whole Learning (AOWL), the only private K-12 school in Minnesota serving students with autism and related learning differences, is grateful to accept its largest gift ever. The $1 million gift from Robert and Teri Crosby from Minneapolis establishes the "Robert F. Crosby Scholarship Fund" to provide financial support to eligible families who would not otherwise be able to afford the tuition to attend Academy of Whole Learning.

"We are absolutely thrilled and honored to receive this generous gift from Robert and Teri. It will have a profoundly positive impact on the community we serve," says Dr. Wyayn Rasmussen, Executive Director of Academy of Whole Learning. "This scholarship fund will change the lives and paths of development for many deserving neurodiverse students for years to come."

The Crosbys have dedicated substantial time and resources pursuing philanthropy projects supporting Academy of Whole Learning, Second Harvest Heartland and other organizations.

"Academy of Whole Learning is one of the strongest schools we have observed across the nation serving this high-need community. Their programs and services are top-notch," says Robert Crosby. "The success stories and testimonials coming from families and students are the ultimate gifts, beyond the value of any donation. Teri and I are so pleased to be able to work with Wyayn and the outstanding team she has assembled. It's a privilege to be able to share in the development and advancement of the students who attend such an important institution in our community."

Rasmussen says, "Education is the great equalizer, and this gift, as well as gifts from many donors in the community, will help us provide a pathway for our students to advance their educational and personal development. We are very proud of our programming, focused on the whole student, as we expand our initiatives serving the region."

About Academy of Whole Learning:

An accredited and nationally acclaimed School of Excellence, Academy of Whole Learning is the only private school in Minnesota specifically designed for students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or related learning differences. The school initially served six students when it opened in 2003; today AOWL has nearly 70 students and continues to grow. In addition to a K-12 school, Academy of Whole Learning provides Clinical Therapy Services, after-school and summer programming and transition life skills. The school has award-winning teachers on staff and a broad range of educational, sports and personal development programs. To learn more about AOWL and its scholarship programs, contact Carly Kortuem, Director of Strategic Advancement at (952) 737-6900 or carly.kortuem@aowl.org . You can also visit AcademyofWholeLearning.org .

Paul Gloudemans

952.737.6900

paul.gloudemans@aowl.org

SOURCE Academy of Whole Learning

Related Links

http://www.AcademyofWholeLearning.org

